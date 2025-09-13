Fantasy Football Starts/Sits: Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers
Week 2 is the Arizona Cardinals' home opener, hosting the Carolina Panthers. Vegas has Arizona favored by nearly a touchdown, which shows a strong confidence in the Cardinals’ ability to move the ball and control the game.
This sets the stage for some pretty exciting fantasy options in both season-long leagues and DFS contests.
Injury Updates
Cody Simon (LB) has been ruled out with a concussion. His absence affects depth more than starting defense. Tip Reiman (TE) is managing a foot injury and has been ruled out. Expect the Cardinals to lean even more heavily on Trey McBride. The core fantasy players are healthy, which keeps Arizona’s offense in a good spot for fantasy production.
Fantasy Football Starts and Sits
Kyler Murray (QB) comes in at $6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Murray is undoubtedly the heart of this offense and enters Week 2 with a favorable matchup. But it's the Panthers, and there's some cursed history there. That being said, the Panthers' defense looked shaky in Week 1. Murray should deliver a win with his passing game and by using his legs on the ground. His projection sits between 20 and 24 fantasy points, making him a start with confidence in all formats.
James Conner (RB) is priced at $6,600 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Conner is still the workhorse and should see plenty of carries, especially if the Cardinals maintain a lead. He is also reliable as a pass catcher, giving him a projection of 12 to 15 fantasy points. Conner should be started as an RB2 with upside, knowing he's sharing touches with Trey Benson.
Trey McBride (TE) carries a $6,000 salary on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel. He is one of the safest tight ends in fantasy and could see even more targets with Tipp Reiman out. A focal point in the red zone, McBride should return 8 to 12 fantasy points and belongs in every starting lineup this week.
Trey Benson (RB) is more affordable at $4,600 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. He's the running back often used to shake things up and change the pace of the game. Benson is projected for a decent workload, with 6 to 10 fantasy points expected. Benson can be sat in most standard leagues but offers some flex appeal in deeper formats or as a DFS play.
Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR) sits at $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. He offers the most upside of the Cardinals receivers but is still adjusting to NFL volume. Projection ranges between 8 and 11 fantasy points. He makes sense as a flex option in season-long and works nicely stacked with Murray in DFS.
Michael Wilson (WR) checks in at $3,700 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. Wilson is a potential flex option, but he really needs a touchdown to matter in fantasy. Wilson is projected to bring 4 to 6 fantasy points, which makes him a sit in most formats. However, his low salary makes him an intriguing option in DFS if you need to squeeze in higher-priced stars.
Zay Jones (WR) is typically priced under $4,000 on DraftKings and has limited DFS appeal. He projects for just 3 to 5 fantasy points, making him a sit across formats unless you're throwing a dart in a large GPP tournament.
The Cardinals' Defense is priced at $3,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. They are a strong streaming option against a Panthers offense that turned the ball over multiple times in Week 1. Projections put them in the 7 to 10 fantasy point range, making them a safe top 10 D/ST start this week.
DFS Strategy
In cash games, prioritize safety. A build around Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride, and the Cardinals' defense provides a strong foundation. If you need salary relief, Benson or Wilson could be budget-saving options that may produce enough to make an impact.
In GPP tournaments, consider stacking Murray with McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. This trio offers correlation and upside if Murray throws multiple touchdowns. Adding the Cardinals' defense can give you leverage if the Panthers’ offense struggles.
In all formats, DFS or otherwise, must starts are Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride, and the Cardinals D/ST. Flex consideration goes to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson in deeper formats. Michael Wilson and Zay Jones should be sat unless desperate. DFS players should lean on Murray and McBride as anchors, add Conner for stability, and consider Harrison Jr. for stackable upside.