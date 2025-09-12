All Cardinals

Expert Says This Cardinals vs Panthers Bet is Best of Week 2

They believe this will hit when the dust settles and the scoreboard is close to malfunctioning.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) takes the field before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) takes the field before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will shortly collide at State Farm Stadium in a pivotal Week 2 matchup for both sides - and there's pressure on both sides for different reasons.

Quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers hope to rebound after a dismal Week 1 loss while Cardinals passer Kyler Murray hopes to push Arizona to their first ever 2-0 start under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

While fans of both sides will be tuning in, plenty of others will have their eyes on the game for various reasons - which of course includes gambling.

What's the best bet to take? The Athletic has their finger on the over when it comes to combined point totals.

The Athletic: Take The Over in Cardinals vs Panthers

Arizona Cardinals will need to stop the run against the Carolina Panther
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands off to running back Chuba Hubbard (30) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Read More: Insider Sheds Light on Kyler Murray's Future

With a line of 43.5, Austin Mock likes the potential of what both offenses could offer on Sunday:

"The Panthers offense looked horrific last week and shouldn’t give you too much confidence that they’re a team you want to back when betting an over. Luckily for you, I’m a sicko who wants to believe that we are likely getting second-half-of-2024 Bryce Young this weekend. On the flip side of this, the Panthers defense is bad and should allow Arizona to set the pace here. If we can avoid a disastrous Panther offensive performance, I think this game should land in the mid-40s."

The only problem? If the Cardinals defense looks anything like it did in Week 1, the Panthers may have a tough time moving the ball.

The good news is Panthers head coach Dave Canales was in place for Carolina's 36-30 win over Arizona late last season - so the team obviously has a good idea on what works and doesn't work against the Cardinals.

Read More: Cardinals Could Miss 4 Players vs Panthers

Gannon himself says Arizona can't repeat their past mistakes.

“We didn’t stop the run, and we lost the takeaway battle and got beat. If you don’t do that you’re going to lose. It was very clear to our guys why we lost that game and just revisit it because they got a lot of players. Hubbard went for 152 (yards) versus us last year. You’re not going to win," he told reporters this week.

Arizona/New Orleans' over/under was at 43 last week, which fell to the under.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News