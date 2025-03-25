Full Cardinals Mock Draft
We’re long overdue for a fresh seven-round 2025 NFL Draft mock specifically for the Arizona Cardinals.
This installment will be slightly different from what we have done in the past. Rather than playing the board, I have the Cardinals prioritizing positions and selecting players who can make immediate impacts and/or turn into eventual starters.
No trades were made in this mock.
Let’s dive right in starting with the 16th pick and a player I know fans can get behind…
16) Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Josh Sweat was a great start to fixing the edge rusher spot. Next on their to-do list is to get him a running mate, and few players in the draft appear to be ready to produce at a high rate out the gate than Green.
The nation’s sack leader in 2024 will have a chance to lead all rookie defenders in sacks should he head to the desert. Nick Rallis’ creative pass rush will help Green find plenty of opportunities; having Sweat on the opposite side will help his one on one situations too.
45) Tyleik Williams, IDL, Ohio State
If Arizona is able to get their pass rush off the edge, and the combination of Green and Sweat will certainly make that a realistic possibility, then the Cardinals should focus on beefing up the defensive line. Williams is a large man who will eat blocks and keep linebackers clean to help improve a lackluster run defense. There’s still some past rushing ability here from Williams, but let’s take things one step at a time.
78) Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
The Cardinals still need some kind of answer at right tackle no matter what the future holds for Jonah Williams. The veteran proved unreliable last season due to injuries, which has been a common theme throughout his career. Kelvin Beachum is who I see have a clear path to start on the strong side, but he’s not the long-term answer.
Mbow is a guy I trust when the timing is right side to be the long-term starter. But he can at least provide some sort of confidence if he has to start at any point as a rookie thanks to extensive play time
115) Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
I’m not close to done adding edge rushers to this defense. We have our top two guys figured out, Baron Browning is a player I love in the rotation, and BJ Ojulari could be a factor depending on his recovery from a brutal knee injury last season. It looks good on paper, but that’s a lot of projection… and that’s why I’m adding Gillotte here.
The Louisville stand out brings an intriguing aspect to the edge rushing room as a big man. Not every team employees an “elephant pass rusher“, but I like the value and versatility of having a guy like that on this defense.
152) Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
One of the things that I’ve enjoyed watching this staff do through two drafts is add value cornerbacks outside of round one. Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas, Max Melton, and Kei’Trel Clark have all been terrific values and have earned roles with the team.
I’m not about to stop that trend, so I’ll add Riley to this room. Riley has experience all over the place, but his future is on the boundary. He has good enough size in my book and ball skills that could make him stand out from the pack.
225) Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
Although White isn’t going to solve Arizona’s need for a deep threat at wide receiver, he’s a player who will outplay his draft position. With the right coaching, I personally believe he could one day become a starter in the pros.
There is still a precedent for getting bodies into this wide receiver room and it’s easy to be all-in on White — especially at this value.