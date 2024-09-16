Grades: Cardinals Dominate Rams Start to Finish
Every once in a while, a good long while, things go right for the Arizona Cardinals - and on Sunday hosting the Los Angeles Rams in State Farm Stadium - everything went right.
The offense seemed to reach the level that many anticipated and the defense played significantly better than nearly anyone could have expected. All of it led to a convincing divisional win to bring the Cardinals to 1-1 on the season.
So how did each position group perform? Let's dive in.
Offense
Quarterback - A+
How could there be any other grade for Kyler Murray after finishing the game as just the third Cardinals quarterback in franchise history to record a perfect passer rating of 158.3?
Things started hot for Murray and they never cooled down. He capped off the first offensive drive with a 23-yard dot to Marvin Harrison, Jr. and followed that on the very next drive with a 60-yard bomb to Harrison, Jr. who took that one into the end zone as well.
Later in the first half, Murray put his old magic on display yet again avoiding four Rams tackle attempts to buy over 8 seconds which ended with an 18-yard rope to tight end Elijah Higgins in the end zone for another six points.
With an 81% completion rate, Murray had 266 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air and added an additional 59 yards on the ground. One of the best performances top to bottom of his entire career.
Offensive Line - A
With Kelvin Beachum in the starting lineup after losing Jonah Williams to IR, many were expecting a rough showing from the offensive line.
The only offensive line penalties were two holding calls, one on Beachum in the first half and one on Will Hernandez in the second half.
Overall, they played a great game as a unit. Center Hjalde Froholdt continues to show that he is one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the league. Hernandez has become one of the most dependable guards in the league as well.
Running Back - A
James Conner was a monster. He toted the rock 21 times for 122 yards on the ground and one score.
Nothing the Rams did on their defensive line proved effective against Conner who continues to show that he can push through defensive players for hard-fought yards and is highly reliable in short yardage situations.
Rookie Trey Benson got some good run time, but he is still playing like a rookie. He has not fully absorbed the north-south running style from Conner yet and tries to bounce around in search for a hole instead of taking the yards the defense gives him. With time, he will undoubtedly improve his vision.
Emari Demercado got some good garbage time running in and broke off a beautiful 41-yard run late in the fourth.
Wide Receiver - A
Harrison, Jr. firmly put to bed any doubts about his play with one of the most electric Cardinals wide receiver performances since the heady days of a young Larry Fitzgerald.
The first offensive drive ended with a 23-yard toe tapping touchdown from Harrison, Jr. and the next drive included a 60-yard busted coverage bomb to Harrison, Jr. who walked into the end zone for another six.
He actually had a chance for two more touchdowns from Murray but they were both end zone fades with the ball just slightly out of position. Still, Harrison, Jr. had one of the most impressive rookie wide receiver performances in recent memory and finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Michael Wilson only saw two targets but did bring both down for 31 yards including one important third down conversion in the third quarter.
Greg Dortch didn't get much done, but he was constantly used in motion and drew attention from slot corners and linebackers that helped other players get open.
Tight End - A
Trey McBride was the second-leading pass catcher for Murray and brought down all six balls sent his way for 67 yards.
One of those targets saw McBride blanketed by a cornerback and safety but he high-pointed the ball and muscled it down for a 21-yard gain in the third quarter.
He also got his first touchdown of the season in a pretty unique way. Conner was rumbling toward the end zone when he got smacked from behind and the ball flew out of his hands. McBride was right behind and jumped on the fumbled ball in the end zone. Touchdown Cardinals. It is true what they say, sometimes it is better to be lucky than good.
Higgins also deserves mention as the target of Murray's insane, highlight-reel, 8+ second scramble and pass touchdown in the second quarter.
Defense
Defensive Line - B
The defense as a whole played well, but most of the heroics were from other position groups.
However, the defensive line still deserves credit for simply showing up and doing their job. They also contributed heavily to the win by shutting down Rams running back Kyren Williams for most of the afternoon.
Not allowing the Rams to get a running game going put significantly more pressure on Matthew Stafford and was a major part of the Cardinals overall defensive performance.
They might not have put up many flashy stats, but they did what they were supposed to do. Plus, big man L.J. Collier recovered a fumble from Stafford and did his best to rumble toward to the end zone but, alas, he doesn't have those kind of wheels. Better luck next time Collier.
Linebacker - A
The linebacker position group put together five sacks after not having much success at all last week against the Bills.
Back at home, outside linebackers Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck brought Stafford down four times, three from Gardeck alone. Krys Barnes also chased Stafford out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage to account for the fifth sack of the afternoon.
Kyzir White continues to be an underrated guy in the center of the defense and a massive contributor.
In addition to his three sack game, Gardeck stripped the ball on his last sack which Collier recovered to give the Cardinals the ball back in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation mark on a fabulous defensive performance.
Mack Wilson, Sr. might be the best move of the offseason considering how often he is around the ball and his nose for blowing up the run is borderline elite.
Secondary - A
Budda Baker played like he heard the unfounded rumors that he is getting older and out of his prime and took it extremely personally.
Baker's performance really was an ode to his games of old. He put together 8 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and one pass defensed. No. 3 was flying around the field.
The defensive line and linebacker corps played so well that the secondary did not face many serious tests, which is really the key for the Cardinals to play well enough defensively to win some serious games in 2024.
Beyond Baker, the leading tacklers in the secondary were fellow safety Jalen Thompson with five and Starling Thomas V with four.
Rookie Max Melton saw the field for some significant playing time and recorded one tackle in an otherwise pretty quiet game.
Still, the secondary did everything that was needed of it and did it at a high level.