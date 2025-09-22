GRADES: Cardinals Have Serious Problems
The Arizona Cardinals lost their first game of the 2025 season 16-15 in heartbreaking fashion to their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers off the boot of kicker Eddie Pineiro.
The Cardinals defense did everything in its power for the majority of the game to keep their squad in a position to win and the offense did everything it could to lose the game.
Concerns about the offense after very lackluster performances in the first two weeks of the season seem very well-founded as the Cardinals unit led by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing failed to improve in the passing game and couldn't establish the run.
Offensive failures are the key takeaway from this road trip to Santa Clara and the team's positional grades will reflect that.
Offense
Quarterback: B-
This will probably be polarizing to the section of the fanbase that believes Kyler Murray is the worst quarterback in the league, but once again the crux of the offensive failures didn't seem to lie with the quarterback.
This is not to say that Murray had a particularly impressive showing, he didn't. 159 passing yards on 35 passing attempts won't get it done very often in this league, but he also didn't make game-ending mistakes. A few of his throws weren't perfectly on target but were almost all catchable.
His legs also saved more drives than any other offensive player can claim and he once again finished near the top of the rushing list for the Cardinals with the best average per carry of 6.2 yards.
Murray is the quarterback, so a lot of blame will fall on his shoulders but in this game he was truly failed by the pieces around him extending from his offensive line to his pass catchers (sans Trey McBride).
Offensive Line: C-
The absence of Paris Johnson Jr. was certainly noticeable as it took a few drives for veteran swing tackle Kelvin Beachum to settle into the game but after Nick Bosa left the game injured the pass protection did settle down. Murray had time to throw on several occasions but other problems prevented that from leading to success.
The true reason the Cardinals' offensive line gets a C is that there was not much noticeable improvement in run blocking. Without a solid run game this Petzing offense will not work and that was clearly on display on Sunday. Holes are simply not opening up consistently for the running backs.
Running Back: C+
The overall rushing numbers are once again skewed by a long Trey Benson run of 29 yards. Without that run, Benson would have averaged only 1.4 yards per carry.
James Conner, before tragically coming out of the game with what is likely a season-ending ankle injury, was also averaging only 2.4 yards per carry. It is impossible to sustain success in an offense centered around the run with numbers like this.
It seems less like Conner and Benson magically forgot how to run the ball in this offseason so a large part of the blame necessarily lies with the other element of the running game, the offensive line.
Tight End: B+
McBride and Tip Reiman didn't have a bad game. The game surprisingly started off with back-to-back catches for Reiman and McBride continued to be the reliable, star player that he always is.
Wide Receiver: F
There is no way around this one. Wide receivers might not exist in the Petzing scheme, which is a problem in its own right, but when balls come their way their only job is to catch the ball. Something they failed as a group to do in critical moments on Sunday.
Questions will only keep being raised on Marvin Harrison Jr. after a key, completely uncontested drop. Zay Jones had an opportunity to end the game with a first down catch after the two minute warning but his own drop allowed the 49ers to drive into field goal range and steal a one point victory.
In total, only 13 balls were sent toward receivers and only 8 of them were caught for a grand total from this position group of 77 yards of offense. Numbers completely unsustainable for any type of success in this league.
Defense
Defensive Line: A
The money invested in the defensive line this offseason is paying off with a group that isn't putting up gaudy sack numbers but is consistently impacting opposing quarterbacks.
Josh Sweat logged another sack and was a hand's reach away from several others and the ageless wonder himself Calais Campbell hit Mac Jones three times and got great interior push the majority of the afternoon alongside Dalvin Tomlinson.
This group absolutely did their job by impacting the quarterback and containing a great running back like Christian McCaffery to only 52 yards and no scores.
Campbell almost called game for the second week in a row when he was held in the end zone, gifting his team a safety and a two point lead in the final quarter.
Linebackers: B+
Mack Wilson, Sr. had a good game. 12 combined tackles and two batted passes from the veterans inside linebacker who was doing all he could to lock up the middle of the field.
Secondary: B+
For being severely injured last week with the losses of all three starting cornerbacks, the Cardinals' secondary held up for the majority of the game.
It was a great boon that Max Melton was able to start and the rest of the cornerback room was doing well until 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall became unguardable in the 4th quarter and Jones was able to pick some on Kei'Trel Clark.
The safeties played another solid game led by All-Pro Budda Baker and the second year "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson got an interception in the final quarter that could have secured the win for the Cardinals if the offense had help up their end of the bargain.
Special Teams: B-
Chad Ryland missed his first kick of the season early in Sunday's matchup and return units let San Francisco get decent field position several times.
Nothing catastrophic but also nothing special.