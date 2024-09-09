Grades: Cardinals Weapons Need to Step Up
It started off hot and it seemed like the offense of Arizona Cardinals fans' dreams had finally arrived. However, as it so often seems to be with this team, it was a tale of two halves.
In the second half, defensive disappointments continued and the offense stagnated. Still, there were chances upon chances for the Cardinals to come away with the upset win but, alas, it was not to be.
So how did each position group perform? Let's take a look.
Offense
Quarterback - B-
Kyler Murray started of extremely hot, completing ten of his first eleven pass attempts and functioning as the humming motor of what looked like a new and competent Cardinals offense.
As shining as his performance was in the first half, uninspired might be the best word for what was witnessed after halftime.
He had a good ol' fashioned Murray game on the ground with 5 carries for 57 yards and used his legs to spark the offense. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing failed to properly utilize this aspect of Murray's abilities to keep the team on track, especially on third downs.
Murray finished the game with a fairly pedestrian 162 yards on 21 completions out of 31 attempts. His opening drive touchdown pass to Michael Wilson was the only one of the game.
What most will come away with from this game was an uncovered rookie Marvin Harrison, Jr. that Murray apparently did not see. It is a play that will live in infamy as it would have given the Cardinals a last-minute win.
Offensive Line - C
There were actually some impressive flashes from the offensive line and from the first drive it looked like a much improved unit.
However, a very early game injury to RT Jonah Williams sent backup Kelvin Beachum into the game and it was downhill from there.
The preseason showed the weaknesses of offensive line depth for this team and it has reared its ugly head early in the season.
Murray was sacked four times, including three from Gregory Rousseau alone who simply couldn't be stopped. Von Miller also blew past Beachum for an easy sack on a critical down in the fourth quarter.
Running Back - C
It looked like Cardinals running backs were going to be in for some career performances early in the first half, but Petzing decided to abandon the run and James Conner and Trey Benson were hardly seen or heard from in the second half.
Conner touched the ball 16 times for only 50 yards, bringing him to a 3.1 ypc average that is very unlike what we have seen from him in the past two years.
Benson came out for one drive in the first half to give Conner a breather and did stack together a few impressive runs.
Conner was the leading receiver for the squad for a good chunk of the game and did reel in three balls for 33 yards, including a great 22 yard reception.
Wide Receiver - D
Almost nonexistent to the point where there is very little to even write about their performance.
Greg Dortch ended the afternoon as the team's leading receiver with 5 receptions on 6 targets for 47 yards.
Those who turned in to watch were left waiting, and waiting, and waiting to see the No. 4 pick of the 2024 NFl draft have himself a coming out party. They were left sorely disappointed.
Harrison Jr. was only targeted 3 times the whole game. He managed to bring in one ball for 4 yards but also registered a drop on a wide-open pass in the first half.
The worst element of this was not really the fault of Harrison or the other receivers. Petzing seemed to purposefully avoid using them in any coherent manner and not targeting the 6-foot-4, supposed phenom on the last two plays of the game for a potential game-winner border on malpractice.
Tight End - D+
The story of the tight end is sadly very similar to that of the wide receivers.
Still, Trey McBride was targeted a decent amount with 9 balls going his way, but he only brought in 5 of those for a pretty disappointing 30 yard performance.
None of his late game heroics were on display this time around and even with a very favorable matchup in the middle of the field with the Bills missing their star LB Matt Milano, McBride and Murray never got going.
Defense
Defensive Line - C-
This group was not as bad as it could have been, but it was still not good in any meaningful sense of the word.
It seems as if run defense continues to be a problem even after bringing in veterans Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols, and Khyiris Tonga in free agency. Bills running back James Cook was allowed to have a respectable game with 71 yards on 19 carries and Josh Allen was able to use his legs twice in the end zone to score.
The true failure of this group was not in creating pressure, they actually did that shockingly well, it is their inability to close the deal. Allen suffered from collapsing pockets several times and Cardinals defensive linemen would close, so very close, on several occasions without being able to actually bring him to the ground.
The only sack from this group comes from Roy Lopez who forced a fumble that Jones recovered. This single spark came early in the first half and that same energy was never to be seen again.
Linebacker - B+
By far, the shining light of this defensive performance.
Kyzir White, Mack Wilson, Zaven Collins, and Owen Pappoe accounted for more than half of the team's tackle total.
White continues to play at a high level in the center of the defense. Wilson lived up to expectations and had a critical tackle for loss and pass defensed.
Collins was robbed by a highly suspect roughing the passer call of what should have been a drive-killing sack. He continues to show a good eye for the run and blew up a Cook run for a good loss.
Secondary - D+
It was not a great day for the secondary to say the least.
Star safety Budda Baker will get criticized for not making some of the flashier plays he might have had a few years ago, but that negates what was yet another very solid performance from him. He was around the ball at the right times and continues to be the most talented part of the Cardinals' defensive backfield.
Kei'Trel Clark had limited snaps as a still raw second-year cornerback, but his one sack was one of the only highlights from the secondary all afternoon.
New addition Sean Murphy-Bunting was plagued by penalties last year for Tennessee, he had 10 that season, and it seems the trend continues. A defensive interference and defensive holding call on him in the first half helped to spark the Bills to an offensive comeback.
Special Teams
DeeJay Dallas - A+
Thank you DeeJay Dallas for the single most exciting play of the afternoon, a 96 yard kick return touchdown. And congratulations on becoming the first NFL player to score a return touchdown under the new "dynamic kickoff" rules.