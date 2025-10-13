Grading Cardinals' Collapse vs Colts
The Arizona Cardinals went on the road in Week 6 to visit the rolling Indianapolis Colts in a tough situation. Injuries have plagued this team since training camp and the Cardinals were going into the game knowing their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, would be out.
It was a weird afternoon. With backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett under center the team put up their best offensive numbers of the season even with Marvin Harrison, Jr. going out early with a concussion.
In the end, it was another fourth quarter defensive collapse that ended the Cardinals hope of a major upset victory. The Colts discovered that Jonathan Taylor could have his way with their opponent and got on his back to retake a late lead and hold on.
This marks the fourth loss in a row for Arizona and the losses come with a combined point differential of only 9. The defense and offense remain just good enough to not get blown out, but too weak to secure crucial wins.
At 2-4, the Cardinals season is already teetering on complete collapse and with that, possibly the entire Jonathan Gannon regime.
Offense
Quarterback - B+
The biggest question mark going into the game was what the offense would look like with Brissett running the show in place of the injured Murray. What we saw was impressive, but at the same time, did not answer many questions.
It was the most passing yard and the most passing attempts we have seen from the position in 2025 with Brissett throwing for 320 yards on 44 attempts. Possibly offensive coordinator thought he could take advantage of a banged up Colts secondary who lost one of their starting cornerbacks during pregame warmups.
Regardless of what the underlying idea was, it was noticeable that Petzing called a different type of game with Brissett under center which might very well point to the type of quarterback that works best in this style of offense.
A large, strong player who steps into his throws and delivers quick strikes to receivers and tight ends in the middle of the field.
This was the most-watched element of the game by far and while it would be disingenuous to say that Brissett is a better quarterback than Murray, that is objectively false, he might represent the type of player that this coaching staff would prefer.
Offensive Line - B-
From the eye test alone, this seemed like the most complete performance out of the Cardinals offensive line that we have seen this year.
Brissett seemed to have enough protection to make quick decisions and get the ball out and the running game, while not great, was a bit more consistent than we have seen in some previous weeks.
There is still a massive amount of work that needs to be done to open rushing lanes on a more consistent basis and the interior of the line, minus Froholdt, continues to struggle.
Running Back - C
It is hard to expect too much out of this group as the Cardinals are down to their third, fourth, and fifth string options after injuries have taken James Conner for the season and Trey Benson until at least after the bye.
Working behind an offensive line that looked better, but still struggled opening massive running lanes Michael Carter and Bam Knight both averaged under 4 yards per carry and combined for only 68 rushing yards.
Tight End - A
Very little to write here other than Trey McBride continues to be one of, if not the best, tight end in football right now. Once again he received the highest target share and the most receptions.
Elijah Higgins also continued to make the occasional big grab, ending with two receptions for 34 yards.
Sadly, Travis Vokolek was injured early in the game and his future status is unknown. This means the tight end room has lost half of the players that were in the room when the season began.
Wide Receiver - B-
This was arguably the most complete game from this position group that we have seen in 2025 even with Harrison, Jr. going out in the first quarter with a concussion.
Brissett found Zay Jones to be his favorite target. He saw the ball come his way eight times and brought down five of them for 79 yards, his best performance in a Cardinals uniform.
Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson also saw the ball more often than any other game this season and Dortch got his first score since Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Defense
Defensive Line - C-
This is the first game of the season where the Cardinals defensive line seemed truly overmatched against a good Colts offensive line and a true star running back in Jonathan Taylor. It is also the first time that they have allowed a single rusher to go over the 100 yard mark.
Beyond the bad run defense, this group also struggled getting consistent pressure on Daniel Jones. In the few drives they did in the first half, Jones was forced into a few errors but they could not maintain the same pressure throughout.
Calais Campbell and Baron Browning had the standout performances. They weren't stat heavy but they were getting pressure and close to the quarterback more consistently than others and their presence was certainly felt.
Linebacker - B-
Mack Wilson, Sr.'s leaping interception saves this position group from a C grade even though the Cardinals followed that up immediately with a bad interception of their own.
The Colts clearly game-planned to take advantage of a massive mismatch between Akeem Davis-Gaither and rookie tight end phenom Tyler Warren. The up and comer led the Colts in receiving with 63 yards and touchdown, many of those coming with ADG in coverage.
Secondary - B
The Cardinals secondary didn't have a spectacular outing but they also didn't make a lot of major mistakes, thus earning the B grade.
It is undeniable that Budda Baker is having possibly his worst season as a pro. He had a Jones pass in his hands that he let slip out, a major what-if that could have swung the game.
Will Johnson had a few rookie whiffs, but overall played rather well and Max Melton was sticky in coverage batting down some key deep shots that could have ended the game for the Cardinals much earlier.
There is still a lot of promise with this group.
Special Teams - A
No glaring errors or spectacular plays.
Pat O'Donnell made his first start in place of the injured Blake Gillikin and averaged 46 yards on his two punts of the afternoon.