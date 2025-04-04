Grading Cardinals, Trey McBride's Record-Setting Extension
One of the most anticipated extensions for this offseason came to fruition this week after the Arizona Cardinals handed Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride the richest contract for a tight end in NFL history.
The Colorado State product signed a four-year extension worth a reported $76 million - that’s a lot of coin for anyone, but McBride has earned it.
It’s funny to think when McBride was drafted in the second round of the 2022 class that many, including myself, believed McBride was a luxury pick. Zach Ertz was still in the desert and was playing at an above average level. Arizona also had several needs on the defensive side of the football that needed to be addressed.
And yet, then-Cardinals GM Steve Keim opted to select the in-line pass catcher instead… It wasn’t exactly the most popular move.
But of course, it aged like a fine wine and has become one of the best picks the team has made in the last 10 years.
Over the last two seasons alone, McBride has racked up 192 receptions for 1,971 receiving yards. Those kind of numbers stack up with what players like Anquan Boldin were doing during their times with the Cardinals.
Of course, the biggest complaint people have when it comes to McBride is his lack of touchdown production. In three seasons, he has just six receiving touchdowns. Considering the volume he gets, that is more than an astonishing statistic to swallow.
However, the lack of touchdowns is much more to do with the inefficiencies of the offense he’s in rather than McBride himself. McBride shouldn't be expected to explode into some Rob Gronkowski/Jimmy Graham touchdown machine, but I doubt he continues to struggle to find the endzone.
This move is a slam dunk. He’s been by far the most consistent offensive player over the last two seasons and locking him up was a necessity.
As far as resetting the market goes, he’s worth it. The touchdown production doesn’t begin to describe how elite of a pass catcher he is. McBride is as reliable as they come as a check down option and a threat throughout the field. He’s Mr. Do-It-All, and that’s worth its weight in gold.
Arizona has more than enough money to hand out a record contract out to a high-level player, so this needed to be done. Now it’s done - everyone should be happy.
The Cardinals hold onto their best offensive player. McBride breaks the bank. Fans get to enjoy a great player hanging around for the foreseeable future.
Excellent decision across the board. A+ signing in my book.