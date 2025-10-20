Grading Disappointing Cardinals Collapse vs Packers
The Arizona Cardinals are making history in 2025, just the worst kind of history.
According to the broadcast team, they are the first team in NFL history to lose three straight game after leading by more seven or more points going into the fourth quarter.
The single most frustrating aspect of this team right now is not the 2-5 record, Cardinals fans are well used to losing games, it is the mind-boggling way in which they have been lost. All in the final few minutes and by a combined total of only 13 points.
In the past two weeks, the offense has looked like it runs smoother under backup Brissett which has also stirred up a quarterback controversy in the desert, even though when push comes to shove that side of the ball still can't perform in high-pressure situations late in the game.
The defense has also been falling apart in the final period after consistently being one of the best scoring defenses in the league for the first three quarters of every matchup. When it matters most, the defense has not been able to secure a final stop and close out a game since Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.
Talent does not seem to be the problem in Arizona this year. Going through this grades position by position won't make the situation seem as dire as it truly is. Individual players have had good performances.
This is likely the best overall roster since 2021, but the consistent late game failures point to major coaching issues.
Keep that in mind as we grade Week 7's performances.
Offense
Quarterback - B+
Brissett had another good showing, finishing with 279 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. In fact, in a vacuum, he played better than his opponent Jordan Love and put his team in decent positions throughout the majority of the game.
Arguably a more decisive thrower than Murray, he distributed target fairly evenly though he did lean on the incredible talents of Trey McBride in the end zone targeting him in that part of the field three times.
Offensive Line - D
To be fair to them, the Green Bay defensive line is one of the elite units in the NFL headlined by the game wrecker known by the name of Micah Parsons, but the Cardinals offensive line still failed in nearly every aspect of their jobs on Sunday.
The Packers figured out early on that Parsons was a massive mismatch for RT Jonah Williams and took advantage of that, giving him one of his best games as a Packer with 3 sacks and 5 quarterback hits.
This was probably the worst pass protection game of the season for this group and the run game continues to be a problem as well.
Running Back - C+
Bam Knight led the way for this group with a decent 4.1 yards per carry on 14 attempts, but overall this group couldn't overcome the poor run blocking and establish a run game that the Packers had to respect.
Third and fourth string running backs can still find some success when the offensive line is opening up massive holes for them, but with that not being the case this season the dropoff in talent from James Conner and Trey Benson to Knight and Michael Carter is starting to get noticeable.
Tight End - A+
All praise Trey McBride.
McBride once again led the Cardinals in receptions and receiving yards and accounted for both of Brissett's passing touchdowns.
He is easily the most reliable offensive weapon on this team at the moment and continues to solidify his case for best tight end in the National Football League of a weekly basis.
Wide Receiver - B-
This was the possibly the best distribution of targets for the wide receiver room that we have seen this year, the top three receivers all finishing with more than 40 yards.
Zay Jones and Michael Wilson both brought down some key balls in key situations to keep drives alive. Wilson, in particular, should be earning his way to an increased share of targets moving forward.
Marvin Harrison, Jr. did not have a lights out game but he did make some key contributions with his two receptions that included a 35 yarder and a massive defensive pass interference call.
Still, this group is not living up to its expectation as a whole even with a quarterback decisively delivering the ball into their hands.
Defense
Defensive Line - C
Packer's running back Josh Jacob was a true game time decision going into the afternoon matchup against the Cardinals and even though he didn't receive his typical load of carries, he made the most of them against this defensive line giving Green Bay two of their three touchdowns.
This unit also failed spectacularly at consistently pressuring Love. He was only sacked once and hit twice the entire game. He was not humming at his usual pace and this was a prime opportunity to take advantage of a down day and secure a victory, but the Cardinals weren't able to do enough.
Linebackers - B+
Akeem Davis-Gaither had a tough showing last week in Indianapolis but partially redeemed himself on Sunday. He finished as the team's leading tackler and forced a fumble.
Mack Wilson, Sr. had a fairly quite game. A notable moment was Packer's running back Jacobs shoving him aside like a bag of cotton candy, but otherwise he played a largely mistake free game.
Secondary - C
Was a bit of a rough outing for the Cardinals secondary.
Rookie cornerback Will Johnson was on the wrong end of several questionable defensive penalty calls but overall played decent coverage throughout the match. Max Melton had his ups and downs with some great screen reads and some out of position errors that proved costly.
Tucker Kraft threw safety "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson aside with ease for a fourth quarter touchdown that proved to be the dagger that sent the Cardinals firmly down to the ranks of worst NFL teams this season.