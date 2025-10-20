Cardinals Make Unfortunate NFL History With Latest Loss
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals continue to find themselves on the losing end of close games.
Their latest loss, a 27-23 thriller to the Green Bay Packers, is now their fifth straight - a defeat that strings entering the bye week.
It's also a historical loss.
According to the FOX broadcast, the Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to lose three consecutive games while leading by 7+ points entering the fourth quarter.
Cardinals Continue Losing Ways
The Cardinals had at most a ten-point advantage over the Packers before eventually collapsing.
Green Bay had previously been the only team to lead by 10+ points in every contest. They didn't have the lead until two minutes left to play.
"Disappointing there. Felt like we came out ready to go, did some good things in all three phases, but ultimately not enough," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after the loss.
"So we got to do more to get a win here. It's hard, but I just told them we're hitting a bye here on a skid, and we dug ourselves a hole. There's no doubt about it. We're gonna have to dig ourselves out of it, and it's gonna be us that does it. So we got to get reset. Rest up, mentally, physically, emotionally, we got to reset ourselves, and then we'll come back to work."
Earlier this season the Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games on a game-winning score as the fourth quarter expired.
Not exactly the history you want to be involved with.
Leading into Week 7, the Cardinals had lost their last four games by a combined nine points. Arizona also had the NFL lead with all six games being decided by one score.
Sunday didn't change that, and now Arizona drops to 2-5 on the season with a bye week on deck.
"We're not doing enough. And ultimately that falls on me, so I'm disappointed in myself. We got to figure out a better way. We've tried a couple things, but we got to figure out a better way to get ourselves in better position to win," said Gannon.
"If we were in this type of hole, having played the way we've played, and the scores being super lopsided, we would still have to dig ourselves out of the hole, but you probably wouldn't feel as good as you can right now as [inaudible] myself sitting here in front of you guys, it's terrible to be 2-5.
"Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that's in the past. We see that we're near it. We just got to do better."