How Cardinals Can Upgrade Running Back Room
The Arizona Cardinals need upgrades and depth across the majority of their roster, but one of the few positions that feels set is at running back.
Pro Bowler James Conner returns on a fresh contract with second-year man Trey Benson set to be his backup. There are plenty of players behind them worth mentioning as well, including Emari Demercado.
Among the positions that need help, running back doesn’t seem to be one of them.
But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be opposed to adding more talent if it’s available for the right price.
When I look at the backfield, I see tons of size and bruisers. There are guys capable of being quality receivers, but I believe they could stand to add some true difference makers in the passing game.
Given the struggles of the air attack last season, I don’t feel like I’m stretching to say, “add a guy.”
Below are options the Cardinals could look to add through free agency, a trade, or in the 2025 NFL Draft to add to the running back spot.
As I said with quarterbacks, don’t expect any big names here, however there are players I suspect you are familiar with.
Free Agency: Kenneth Gainwell (Eagles)
Gainwell has been a great asset for the Eagles throughout his first four pro seasons with his greatest value coming in as a pass catcher. You can see some of the receiver prowess he showed back at Memphis when he split time as a running back and a wide receiver.
It’s this pass catching ability that intrigues me the most.
The Cardinals have their bruiser in James Conner and a blend of everything with Trey Benson. The guys behind them are fine, but Gainwell is a definitive upgrade. And again, that receiving prowess is what sells me.
Gainwell can inherit the role as the passing downs back, where he would excel the most. This would also allow Conner to stay fresher with a somewhat lighter load, although he’ll still find receiving opportunities.
But with Gainwell, Arizona adds a designated pass catching running back who is also a sneaky good pass protector when asked to block. He’s the perfect player to designate for passing downs.
It wouldn’t be a dirt cheap contract, but Gainwell certainly won’t cost an arm and a leg.
Keep an eye on… Ameer Abdullah (Raiders)
The seemingly ageless Abdullah heads into his 11th season in the pros and fresh off what was arguably his best season.
Like Gainwell, Abdullah specializes as a pass catcher and posted career-highs of 40 receptions and three touchdowns to go with for 261-yards. All of that despite playing at age 31 (turning 32 in June).
Given his age, it’s incredibly unlikely that Abdullah will see a huge deal or even more than a one-year contract, which is perfect for Arizona.
Oh, and for what it’s worth he’s still a good special teams return man.
Trade for: Rachaad White (Buccaneers)
White could be a slightly richer player to trade for, but I’m not so sure that Tampa will get the return for White, who enters the final year of his rookie contract. Depending on his cost, I would really like this add for Arizona.
Of all the players we’re mentioning on this list, White is by far the most accomplished pass catcher in just three seasons. This is obviously the area I am most intent on filling, and White would come to the desert as the best receiving back on the team. The efficiency is there, he finds the endzone, and he’s reliable.
There’s obviously some rushing ability and he grew into his own this past year when Bucky Irving took over duties as the Bucs top running back. In a backup role, White averaged over 4.3 yards per carry, an entire 0.6 YPC higher than his previous best.
This final part will be hit-or-miss with some, but he’s in the final year of his rookie deal. This makes White a rental, but there’s more for him to play for this way. If he exceeds expectations, you could entertain a re-signing, but he can get you through this year as your top receiving back.
Honestly? He could be the number three option in the passing game only behind Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. and I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised.
Keep an eye on… Devin Singletary (Giants)
Singletary has had such a quietly good career, and I wish more people acknowledged him. 2024 was the first time in his six-year career that he failed to record over 600 rushing yards, and it doesn’t seem accidental that it came with the Giants. It was also his worst season as a receiver, but again that all makes sense given the offense he was with.
The veteran would be a welcome addition to his backfield and would find ways onto the field in more ways than one. His pass catching has historically been quality, but he’s also just a great change-of-pace back.
Draft: Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
Skattebo is The People’s Running Back, as I like to call him because he can run, catch, pass, and even throw the football – all while being your mom’s favorite player. The First-Team All-American set several program records for the Sun Devils last season and was instrumental in ASU’s first Big 12 Conference Championship title and College Football Playoff appearance.
Skattebo was always fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and has etched his name into school history.
The incoming running back class is loaded with stars and Skattebo is among the biggest names in the draft. There’s a strong sense that he could be as high as the second running back off the board and potentially a top-50 pick, making him a long-shot to be a Cardinal.
However, the front office has no doubt noticed the local star and seen his dual-threat abilities as a runner and a pass catcher. To say Skattebo stands out would be a massive understatement and his future employer will love everything he brings.
Arizona will ride James Conner for at least two more years and second-year man Trey Benson is his likely heir, but Skattebo is equally good as the latter, maybe even better. Plus, having both Benson and Skattebo down the road creates a dynamic duo.
I believe wholeheartedly that this would be a luxury pick due to the current depth, but a potential trio of Conner, Benson, and Skattebo could legitimately provide the Cardinals with a franchise historic rushing attack. Plus, those Skattebo jerseys would fly off the shelves.
Keep an eye on… Raheim Sanders (South Carolina)
“Rocket” was once among the elite of college running backs, but an injury-plagued 2023 season with Arkansas followed up by a quality senior season with South Carolina has him as a forgotten commodity.
Not for this guy.
Sanders is a great pass catcher with explosive potential the moment the ball touches his hands. I love what Sanders brings to the table, and I haven’t forgotten about his potential.
Unlike Skattebo, there’s a strong possibility that Sanders could be a late day three selection. That value ad upside sells me every time.