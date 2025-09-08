How Arizona Cardinals Star Rookie Delivered in Debut
If not for the unexpected fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the fifth round, one of the biggest talking points of April's NFL draft might have been star Michigan cornerback Will Johnson going from a consensus first rounder to being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 47th overall pick.
Medical reports that only fully came to light in the week leading up to the draft seem to be the best explanation for this unexpected fall, but the Cardinals team doctor gave Johnson the full thumbs up and the rookie himself has been adamant that he feels great and is ready to continue playing at a high level.
After building buzz all through training camp, Johnson finally made his professional debut on Sunday in New Orleans and through this one game sample size he looks like he fits the bill as a true CB1.
How did Johnson perform on Sunday?
There is a general expectation that opposing quarterbacks will do their best to target rookie/young cornerbacks and make them pay for their lack of experience.
Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler looked Johnson's way a few times early in Sunday's game, but quickly learned his lesson and paid attention elsewhere after the rookie picked off a ball meant for Rashid Shaheed. Now granted, the interception didn't count because of a negating holding call on fellow cornerback Max Melton, but the message was still clear.
Johnson was targeted a total of seven times but only allowed 4 receptions for a total of 32 yards. An incredibly impressive performance for a young cornerback still learning the ins and outs of playing the game at the highest level. When targeted, he only allowed a passer rating of 68.8.
He was credited with three passes defensed, one of only three defenders in the league to do that in Week 1 including Jamel Dean and Jourdan Lewis.
How was Johnson's performance graded?
Johnson's impressive debut was graded highly by Pro Football Focus. In fact, he was the only Cardinal, on offense and defense, to earn an elite grade of 90+.
His 90.2 defensive grade earned him a spot opposite Jets CB Sauce Gardner on the PFF Team of the Week for Week One. Gardner only edged him out for the top spot by .01 with his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers earning him a 90.3.
Johnson's other grades include a 60.3 run defense grade and a 72.5 tackling grade.
What are people saying?
One of the highlights of Johnson's performance that won't hit the box score is the hit shown in the above X post from ESPN analyst Field Yates.
It is fairly common to see these sort of thumping hits from linebackers and safeties, Cardinals safety Budda Baker being a shining example, but much more rare to see a cornerback in the modern game that will lower a shoulder and level a receiver.
In a post-game interview, Johnson even admitted that the best part of his performance on Sunday was probably this above mentioned hit on Olave.
It is important to keep in mind that this is a one game sample size, but in what Cardinals fans did get to see out of their rookie cornerback, his future looks bright.
Continuing to build on this level of play could lead to a formidable Cardinals secondary for the first time in many years as Johnson develops alongside another young corner like Melton and pairs that with the All-Pro play of a Baker and the hopeful emergence of Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.