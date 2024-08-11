How Three Overlooked Rookies Shined in Cardinals Debut
ARIZONA-- The Arizona Cardinals dropped their preseason opener to the New Orleans Saints, allowing QB Spencer Rattler to drive down the field for an eventual game-winning field goal as the Saints won by a score of 16-14.
Luckily for the Cardinals, scores in August are inconsequential, but the contest gave fans an opportunity to finally see some of their long-awaited rookies take the field.
Unfortunately, it wasn't a long night for the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. or Darius Robinson.
Harrison exited after the first drive after just three snaps and no targets, while Robinson was only on the field long enough to record a single solo tackle, although his presence was certainly made known to the Saints first string o-line.
Rather it was a trio of rookies who were able to put out a strong showing in an attempt to cement their name onto the roster come September.
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Safety certainly didn't appear to be one of the Cardinals' biggest needs in the offseason, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson's 5-foot-10 frame can easily conceal the physicality and speed of the young defensive back.
But the rookie out of Texas Tech played like he was shot out of a cannon. He picked up four tackles on the night, three of which were solo, and quite impressive at that.
Open field tackling had been a bit of a crutch for the Cardinals in 2023, and that appears to be dissipating by the minute, at least in the earliest of sample sizes.
Taylor-Demerson shot the gap to stuff a James Robinson run for a short gain, then sniffed out a wide open flat route in the red zone, wrapping up Saints running back Jordan Sims unassisted, and helping the Cardinals' defense force a field goal attempt in the second quarter.
Just before the half, Taylor-Demerson jumped a bit too hard in what appeared to be cover 2, allowing quarterback Jake Haener to drop a 58-yard pass to a wide open A.T. Perry and set up another red zone possession for New Orleans.
But not to end on a sour note, the young safety once again showed his athleticism, physicality and closing speed, as he delivered a hard solo hit to tight end Dallin Holker short of the first down, as Arizona would eventually force another field goal.
"He's one that's kind of been under the radar, like you said - he's doing a really good job," said head Coach Jonathan Gannon.
"He's playing fourth down too. But I thought that he was in the right spot most of the game. I saw him have a couple violent hits. I thought he did a good job."
LB Xavier Thomas
The Cardinals desperately need production from their pass-rush. That doesn't have to necessarily always mean sacks, but disruption is an absolute necessity when trying to compete with the best of the best.
With Darius Robinson out of the game, Xavier Thomas, the linebacker out of Clemson, made his presence known to the Saints. Thomas recorded three tackles, including a tackle-for-loss and an impressive sack of quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Thomas flew off the edge, then cut inside, catching the left tackle napping. Rattler stepped up to avoid the charging Thomas, but the linebacker was able to get enough of a grip on Rattler to send him to the ground for a recorded sack.
Thomas showcased both his speed off the edge and his passrush reperetoire, two things the Cardinals need the most, getting the sack, but also applying pressure with a second QB hit, while overall dominating his side of the offensive line.
Gannon had high praise for Thomas' performance tonight.
"I thought he played high, high motor. High effort, which was really good to see. I saw a violent edge out there, and I think he rushed pretty good. He was definitely back around the mix. He caught my eye. He'll have a lot to learn from too. It was good to see him out there lathered up and playing," Gannon said.
WR Xavier Weaver
With Harrison, Benson and Reiman mostly sidelined, there wasn't much to gather from Arizona's offensive rookies, but wideout Xavier Weaver, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado, showcased plenty of raw talent.
It wasn't exactly a high-volume night for the speedster, but a pair of receptions, a short carry, and a couple of impressive returns certainly raised some eyebrows.
Although DeeJay Dallas figures to be the primary return specialist, Weaver put on a special teams show, returning a kickoff 28 yards, and two punts for 19 and 15 yards respectively. He might not be on the wide receiver depth chart, but the speed, shiftiness and field vision were on full display from the undrafted rookie.
Obviously, fans will look to see more out of the likes of Harrison, Robinson and some of their other rookies. And it wasn't just these three players who stood out in game one of the preseason.
Quarterback Clayton Tune put together a solid game, making the first move in the backup QB competition.
Tight end Tip Reiman wasn't targeted, but did put forward a solid blocking job for the few snaps he was on the field, including impressively locking up Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young.
Running back Trey Benson carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. He had a couple of impressive physical runs, but perhaps failed to capitalize on holes.
OL Isaiah Adams struggled throughout, committing a costly ineligible man downfield foul that negated a 24-yard gain, while allowing a sack and multiple pressures.
The Cardinals will have two more preseason games. Although we won't see Kyler Murray, or much of any of the starters, there will be plenty of opportunities for preseason standouts to shine.