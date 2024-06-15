Kyler Murray, Cardinals Best Days Are Ahead
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals feel different, but in a good way.
We're not even two full years into the team's rebuilding efforts of GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon, but the Cardinals have yielded positive results in all aspects that hope to serve as building blocks for the future.
Most of that potential revolves around Kyler Murray, who has practically shed every poor label bestowed upon him previously as a new dawn in the desert emerges.
"All I know is the growth seen from him both physically, mentally, from a leadership standpoint here in this year and a half that we’ve been here, it’s been great to see,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta.
“It’s the tip of the iceberg with him. I think with him and the rest of the leaders on our team, the rest of our players on our team that are trying to establish a role, I think there’s opportunity to grow with everybody. Kyler leads that front and we’re excited to see what he can do going into this season.”
Even Gannon said he can't hide his excitement for what lies ahead for Murray moving forward.
"I'm not going to hide my excitement, it's awesome to see him lead the offense. Lead the team, being there with his teammates, asking really good questions, getting held accountable in front of everyone and taking it on the chin just like everybody does, I love that about him," Gannon told reporters.
"It's because he's competitive as all get out, I coach him - he gets coached just like the rookie receiver getting coached making a mistake. He likes that. He welcomes that. He wants that. It's been really cool to see. I've told you guys - it's going to be an interesting year for him. It really is, I'm excited for him."
Murray was relegated to the sideline at this point last season when he was rehabbing a torn ACL and meniscus. He returned in Week 10 of 2023 and has provided a healthy - and encouraging - presence since.
Now able to be on the field with his teammates, Murray says this is the best he's felt in a long time.
"I want to say it's felt like one of the best offseasons I've had in a long time," he said. "Just being able to, one, be healthy, and then, two, be in touch with the guys and actually be a part of it.
"Obviously, last year, being on the side, working with Buddy [Morris] every day, having to watching, having to be in meetings and not really being able to get a feel for anything, it just makes a difference."
Second-year Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson can confirm it's been different with Murray in the mix.
"Having him out there, he is definitely the leader of the team and the one that makes this engine go, and so to have your leader out there makes the world of difference," he said.
Another year in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system. Fully healthy moving into training camp. More weapons around him.
It certainly feels like brighter days are ahead of Murray and the Cardinals.
“I think going into Year 6, am I excited? Hell yeah. I’m excited, I feel good," said Murray. "Just to be healthy again is a blessing. And to have the support of your head coach and everybody around you, yes for sure I believe in what we can do.”