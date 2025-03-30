Why Kyler Murray Has Crucial Year Ahead for Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been the subject of an immense level of scrutiny, and for the majority of his six-year career — such is the fate of a first overall draft pick.
It's not as if the criticism is entirely fair, but it's also not entirely unfair. The staunchest defenders of Murray understand what he needs to do well, but he's also played at a high enough level at times to silence the doubters.
But the key for the 27-year-old in 2025 will be consistency. There is zero question that Murray can perform at an elite level, or that he can play the hero when needed. But it hasn't always translated to some of the bigger moments.
It's not even as if he had a genuinely poor statistical season in 2024. He threw for 3,851 yards, ran for 541 more, and threw 21 touchdowns with five more on the ground.
He had elite showings against the 49ers, Rams and Dolphins as well, and delivered three game-winning drives this past season. He was also finally healthy for a full 17 games.
Granted, some of his troubles could be attributed to a questionable offensive passing scheme, and a lack of pass-catching production from anyone not named Trey McBride or (to a smaller extent) Marvin Harrison Jr.
Some of that will develop as the players around Murray mature, and (hopefully) with some additions to the roster in the WR department.
But Murray needs to find a way to deliver those consistent performances in some of the more crucial moments.
Against the Seahawks, Murray threw three interceptions and two touchdowns in two games. Against the Panthers, with the season on the line, he threw a poor interception and threw for only 202 yards.
This isn't meant to be a criticism of his game. The talent is clearly in there, and pure eliteness is there at times as well. But there needs to be more consistency under pressure, and against some of the tougher teams.
2025 will be a critical year for Murray. Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort have maintained their faith in Murray as their franchise QB, and no changes should be expected anytime soon. But if the Cardinals truly want to contend, Murray has to be consistent.
He doesn't need to throw for 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns to be a proficient QB. In fact, there's nothing wrong with the level of raw production he put forward in 2024, considering Arizona's elite run game and improving defense.
But some of those crucial mistakes need to be eliminated. Going into year seven, the Cardinals need to know they can count on Murray week in and week out.
It won't always be perfect, and poor performances happen, but 2025 could be a huge season for Murray, or a huge letdown. It's up to him and his offense - the talent and potential are there, undoubtedly.