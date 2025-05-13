Can Kyler Murray Ignite Ground Game in 2025?
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he wants to run more in 2025, and I’m firmly in the camp that he should. It’s easy to say things and not back them up, but I’m entirely confident that Murray will be running more this season than we have seen in years.
One of the biggest reasons? This is a do-or-die season for Murray and it feels time for him to switch things up. We know what he is as a passer, and that’s limited. We’ve seen his potential as a runner, including a prolific 2020 season, and that’s where we need to see him again.
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results. It’s time to do something different and bring a back a dynamic rushing element to his game.
I’m predicting the best case and worst case outcomes for his rushing yards with my own overall prediction to top it off. Spoiler alert,
I’m all in on big rushing totals for Murray this year.
Rushing Yards
High: 900
Low: 400
Prediction: 700
Murray says he wants to run more in 2025 and that means more yards. Not only what I say it needs to happen, but I feel confident saying it will happen.
In his second season in the league, the aforementioned 2020 year (get ready for more references), displayed his complete upside as a runner. Murray posted over 800 yards on the ground. If he’s truly all in as a runner this year, I could see him matching that total or even surpassing it.
There’s also the chance that talk is cheap, and Murray doesn’t run like we’re hoping he will. I do applaud that he wants to focus on being a passing quarterback before running one, but it’s well time to mix things up.
Like I said, I buy that Murray wants to run more this year if for no other reason to switch things up and see if he can find more success to save himself in the desert. I won’t go with a career high, but I’ll give him big numbers.
Rushing Touchdowns
High: 10
Low: 2
Prediction: 7
Murray’s career-best in rushing touchdowns is 11 and he was doing it with ease. Once you got into the opponent's side of the field, it felt possible for Murray to waltz his way into pay dirt, which obviously proved to be the case with nearly one rushing touchdown per game.
Best case scenario is getting very close to that mark once again.
On the flipside, there’s a chance he simply doesn’t score touchdowns period. He’s never been a high volume producer with rushing touchdowns with the 2020 season being quite the outlier. He’s much more likely for a career low than he is a career high.
Still, I’ll more than happily give him benefit of the doubt and give him a higher total. A player of Murray’s caliber when it comes to being a dual-threat quarterback is tough for teams to stop. Give me Murray to have his best rushing touchdown total since the magical 2020 season.
Final Prediction
700 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns
Once again, I’m all in on Murray running more in 2025. It’s time he switches something up and getting back to one of his best strengths is easily the best way that he can do that.
I’ll take his best rushing season in years and I’ll even add that that I truly think this could be a career best across the board for rushing. Murray is capable of it and he needs to aim for career bests.
Just for a couple of miscellaneous stats, I’ll predict Murray has around 5.8 yards per carry and just over 40-yards per game. And for fun, give me two 100 yard rushing games this year.