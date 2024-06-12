Kyler Murray Still Faces Skeptics on Future With Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The two different perspectives on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray are.... unique.
Here in the desert, reporters such as myself have been privy to hours of press conferences and interviews of everybody top to bottom within the Cardinals' organization raving about quarterback Kyler Murray for his work on and off the field.
With how people on the team praise Murray, you'd never believe doubters exist.
On the outside, plenty of people are still questioning if Murray is good enough to keep his position in Arizona past 2024, let alone establish himself as a better quarterback than we've seen in previous years.
That extends to Bleacher Report, who recently placed Murray on their list of quarterbacks who are most likely to change teams after this season.
"Will the Cardinals tolerate a third consecutive incomplete or disappointing season from their franchise quarterback?" wrote Brag Gagnon.
"It's tricky, because there are practically no cap savings associated with releasing Murray next offseason. The only way to really save cash by moving on would be via trade, but it's hard to envision that if the 26-year-old isn't able to get onto the field for a dozen or more games yet again.
"But wilder things happen often in this league. Aaron Rodgers' contract didn't look any more escapable last offseason, nor did Russell Wilson's this offseason, and yet the Packers and Broncos moved on anyway.
"If Murray regains his magic from 2021 this year, it'll be moot. If not, don't be surprised if he's a hot commodity on the 2025 offseason trade market."
In fairness, general manager Monti Ossenfort has always been adamant in doing what's best for the organization. No player has been spared thus far after two offseasons under his guidance, and if Murray truly is that awful, conversations will be had following 2024.
Yet if we're speaking on hypotheticals, we could apply the same logic to the opposite side of the spectrum. There's very heavy reason to believe the Cardinals (and Murray) will show improvement this season with improved position groups around the former No. 1 pick.
"I'm not going to hide my excitement, it's awesome to see him lead the offense. Lead the team, being there with his teammates, asking really good questions, getting held accountable in front of everyone and taking it on the chin just like everybody does, I love that about him," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of Murray.
"It's because he's competitive as all get out, I coach him - he gets coached just like the rookie receiver getting coached making a mistake. He likes that. He welcomes that. He wants that. It's been really cool to see. I've told you guys - it's going to be an interesting year for him. It really is, I'm excited for him."
People from afar continue to doubt Murray's progress with the organization and what the future may look like. Those around the facility will continue to back their guy.
Ultimately, it's up to Murray himself to re-write the narrative around him.
So far through the offseason, he's seemingly done everything right.