Last-Minute Predictions for Cardinals vs 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals would like to start the season off on the right foot and grab their first win in the NFC West division against the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are 2-0 to start the season, but a win here is big for both teams, albeit for different reasons.
The Cardinals are looking for their first NFC West division win of the season and would like to maintain their current momentum over the Niners after sweeping them a year ago. San Francisco already has one division win after topping the Seahawks in Week One, and a 2-0 division start despite all their injuries could change their season.
It's a pivotal game for both teams, but that doesn't mean it's going to be an exciting one... in fact, I'm betting on this game to be a snoozefest.
Three bold predictions for this game, along with my final score prediction:
49ers' offense out-gains Cardinals across the board
This is a big measuring-stick game for the Cardinals' offense, which up until now has done just enough to get wins. We're entering the third game of the season, and they cannot continue to be outgained and expect to win games. Unfortunately, that's going to continue again this weekend.
Although the 49ers are working with their second-string quarterback, they still managed to move the ball far more effectively against the same Saints defense that the Cardinals faced just one week before. Arizona still struggled last week against the Panthers, and I don't see it getting better this week.
As far as yardage goes, San Francisco has the edge in this one.
No turnovers by either team
Neither defense has been forcing turnovers much this season, with a single interception between both teams. On the other side of the ball, Kyler Murray has one interception. Mac Jones did not throw any picks in his 49ers debut.
These teams aren't doing anything crazy on either side of the ball, and it will contribute to a boring afternoon for defenses. Short of this game turning into a shootout (and I guarantee it won't), this will be an afternoon of simplified offensive strategies and won't leave much room for turnovers.
But for what it's worth, I could see high sack totals for both teams.
This game is UGLY
Good teams win, and bad teams win ugly. Well, someone is walking away from this game with a win (probably), and it's not going to be pretty. With these teams still figuring themselves out and not adjusting to untimely injuries, I can't see this being a game many will be dying to rewatch.
I'm not anticipating a high-scoring affair, but I don't see this being a turnover-laced game, either. Give me the team who can kick field goals to make the most of stalled-out drives.
FINAL: AZ 20, SF 14