Midseason Awards: Cardinals MVP, Rookie of the Year and More
ARIZONA--The Arizona Cardinals are 5-4, and hold sole possession of first place in the NFC West, after winning three straight games.
For some, this might have been an expected record, for others, perhaps an overperformance. Regardless, the Cardinals have been playing good football of late, with a knack for concerted team efforts and wins.
Some players have begun to develop as key pieces, while others have returned to form, or continued their dominance.
After nine weeks of play, here are the Cardinals' mid-season award winners:
Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Max Melton
There hasn't been a great deal of production from Cardinals rookies on defense, especially in areas like the pass rush. DL Xavier Thomas just saw a breakout game, and could overtake this award come season's end, but for now, cornerback Max Melton has been the most proficient rookie on the defensive side.
Melton has allowed a 67.6% completion rate and 308 yards, but has yet to allow a touchdown, and has only committed one penalty. He had one of his better games in coverage against the Bears. He has two PBUs in the last three weeks and has been inconsistent, but with raw veteran-like skills. He's been a tackle machine, with 29 over nine games despite only making one start.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr.
It's been inconsistent, with plenty of frustration, rookie mistakes and questions about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s game. But the truth is, the fourth overall pick has been a major impact to this offense, and while it might not look like Malik Nabers' force-feed inflated numbers, Harrison has contributed as the X receiver already as a rookie.
Despite missing most of the Packers game with a concussion, he's racked up 445 yards on just 28 receptions, good for nearly 16 yards per catch, and his five touchdowns are tied for the most among rookie receivers. With his early exit from week taken into consideration, he's on pace for 840 yards and nine touchdowns.
Whether it "feels" right or not, he's been the best rookie on the field for the Cardinals this season, and will only continue to grow and learn from mistakes.
Defensive Player of the Year: CB Garrett Williams
Second-year cornerback Garrett Williams has been spectacular in his first full season with the Cardinals. He showed his potential in 2023 after recovering from a torn ACL in college, but has truly come into his own as a coverage DB this season.
He's allowing a mere 48.6% completion percentage, 170 yards and a 69.9 passer rating, despite being targeted 35 times over seven starts. He recorded an interception against Washington's Jayden Daniels and five total PBUs, grading out as one of the better cover corners in the NFL.
By all accounts, the 23-year-old corner seems to only be improving as he gains more NFL experience. The Cardinals could have a legitimate CB1 on their hands if he continues his trajectory.
Offensive Player of the Year: TE Trey McBride
Tight end Trey McBride has continued to make his name known across the league. Whether it's making highlight-reel catches or hurdles on a weekly basis, or being a dominant force in the run game, McBride has been the biggest weapon for the Cardinals' offense as a whole.
He's always there for quarterback Kyler Murray, runs defenders over, and makes athletic plays the likes of which are rarely seen from players of his size. McBride is a star in the making, and despite having just two touchdowns (neither of them receiving) on the year, that dirty-work mentality is a testament to his true importance to Murray and the offense.
He's caught a team-high 45 passes and 481 yards on the season, and brings an intense, positive energy to the locker room. When he's on the field, good things happen, even when he isn't getting the ball.
Comeback Player of the Year: QB Kyler Murray
I know I gave this award to quarterback Kyler Murray last season as well, since he did make eight starts. But Murray has looked much better than his 2023 self thus far, and finally seems to be hitting his stride in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense.
The 27-year-old signal-caller looks much more comfortable both in and outside the pocket, and seems to have shaken all aftereffects of his ACL tear. He's back to his lightning quickness, and his arm and decision-making are at a high.
He's thrown for over 300 yards in a game for the first time since 2022, and has his team rallying behind his improved leadership and more calm, consistent play. He might not be delivering consistent volume (he hasn't needed to in many cases), but he's playing well, with 2,142 total yards and 13 touchdowns (11 through the air).
He's only thrown three interceptions, and looks to be in firm control in the pocket and in the open field, with potential to grow even further into the system.
Coach of the Year: Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis
What defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has done with a very thin unit has been quite impressive so far. There have been some blowouts, and some poor performance in both the pass rush and secondary, but Rallis has consistently done more with less.
The Cardinals haven't allowed a touchdown in two of their last three games, and have engineered second-half shutouts against San Francisco and Detroit, two of the league's top offenses.
There's plenty of room for growth, and a grave need for more pass rush talent, but the Cardinals are coming off a six-sack day, in which they terrorized Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Rallis is an intensely smart football mind, and his scheme - along with head coach Jonathan Gannon's development of the young DBs - has helped to maximize Arizona's results.
Most Valuable Player: James Conner
As much as this is a quarterback-focused award, and I'd love to give it to Kyler Murray, the truth is that this offense still runs through bulldozer running back James Conner.
He's rushed the ball 147 times already - a massive workload - and has delivered, time and time again. He has 664 yards on the ground with four scores, and 167 yards through the air. He's racking up 4.5 yards per carry, leads the league in broken tackles forced, and an astounding 2.3 yards per carry after contact.
This is a run-first offense, but it's not just the scheme that's been successful. Conner is the scheme, and his physical running style and elite balance, coupled with excellent acceleration for his frame and impressive running patience has been the main reason Arizona has had a successful offense.
His dominance has allowed Murray to step back into less of a hero-ball role, and has taken immense pressure off the young quarterback and his receivers. He has four 100-yard games on the year, and, barring injury, is on pace for his second straight 1,000-yard season.
Defenses across the league cower as Conner rumbles towards them, and the 29-year-old doesn't show signs of slowing anytime soon.