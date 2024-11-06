Midseason Mock Draft: New QB1 Emerges
We are already at the midway point in the NFL season and celebrated that benchmark with the league’s trade deadline, so now feels like the perfect time to unveil our newest 2025 NFL Draft mock!
It wasn’t a quiet day on the trade deadline, but we didn’t see any super splashy moves aside from Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders. This left a lot of discussion left open to discuss team needs, draft fits, and so much more.
The 2025 NFL Draft has tons of intriguing players with some who can play immediately and some who need some seasoning, but with the patience could outperform the immediate contributors. Several positions like quarterback and edge rusher are a “pick your preference” class, as well, so there’s little consensus and any opinion is an open one!
Through nine games, we have a pretty good understanding of where teams will finish the season and what their biggest needs are for the draft, meaning this mock should be a little bit more on the dot than the previous iterations.
As always, the order is provided by Tankathon, so if you have a problem you can take it up with them!
Now then, let’s get to it.
The New England Patriots are on the clock…
1. New England Patriots: Kelvin Banks, Offensive Tackle, Texas
"But Richie! Travis Hunter is the better player and fills multiple needs!" You're absolutely right! But this offensive line is horrendous, and I don't care who lines up at receiver or who your CB2 is across from Christian Gonzalez. You HAVE to invest in Drake Maye, the future of your franchise, and it starts with beefing up the trenches.
There are questions for almost every offensive tackle in the class, but I have none for Banks, who is the clear OT1 for me. This is your new starting left tackle and the bouncer that Maye needs to keep him upright.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, Colorado
The Jaguars need help all over the place, none more so than a new coaching staff. The team honestly needs an influx of talent everywhere, so why not get a guy who can play everywhere?
Hunter will likely have to settle for on position at the next level, but Jacksonville will happily make them their top cover man opposite Tyson Campbell or the Robin to Brian Thomas’ Batman at wide receiver. Either way, the Jags will be over the moon to land this kind of talent.
3. New Orleans Saints: Cam Ward, Quarterback, Miami
Ward has become not only one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy but is also pushing to be the first QB off the board and even the number one overall pick. Ward is putting together one of the greatest single seasons in program history for Miami and he will be rewarded with a top draft selection.
With a lively arm and unbelievable improvisation skills, Ward is an easy quarterback selection for any team, and the Saints will gladly select him here.
4. Carolina Panthers: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado
The Bryce Young era may come to an end this offseason whether you agree with it or not. With the Panthers expected to have another top pick in the draft, they will likely be shopping for a new quarterback. I think Sanders could be QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but I am giving a slight edge to Ward at this point in time... and it couldn't be any closer than it is, with it being closer to a QB1a and QB1b for me.
Sanders is sharp and even with more interceptions this year, he's a fearless passer and can make every throw. He may remind head coach Dave Canales of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, two QBs whose careers he turned around.
5. Cleveland Browns: Will Johnson, Cornerback, Michigan
The worst thing the Browns can do is reach for a quarterback right here considering the drastic drop off from Ward/Sanders to the next guy is, and that can be whoever you want. Instead, Cleveland should add a premier player to this team and Johnson is a great “consolation prize” here. Although 2024 hasn’t been as elite as previous seasons, he’s been banged up with injuries and even then, he still looks elite. Denzel Ward has needed a legitimate running mate for years and now he gets one to tighten up the backend of this defense.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
I truly believe that despite what I said about the Browns shouldn’t be reaching for a quarterback, I don't think the Raiders can afford that luxury. Cleveland has Jameis Winston, who must be prioritized this offseason to extend. Las Vegas has nothing... but I'll stick with my belief in round one and assume they get a guy on day two or even trade back up at the end of the first for one.
In the meantime, whoever the QB ends up being needs a much better cast of pass catchers. Jakobi Meyers is a great complementary receiver and Brock Bowers is already a top tight end in the league, but they need a number one receiver. T-Mac is a clone of Mike Evans coming out of Texas A&M and that should be all I have to say to sell you. ELITE prospect.
7. New York Giants: Mason Graham, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
No quarterback here as I assume they do the same thing the Raiders are doing, and they'll add the best available player. Arguably the top overall player in this class, Graham is a menace from inside and lining him up next to Dexter Lawrence should be illegal. That combo alone is deadly, but when you remember the Giants have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux rushing off the edge... you realize how much trouble you face if you're an opposing quarterback.
8. Miami Dolphins: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU
Tua Tagovailoa refuses to retire despite his history of concussions, so the Dolphins must continue to invest in protecting their franchise signal caller. Campbell is one of my favorite players in the class with his high-upside and day one starting capability for any place on the offensive line. Some insist a move inside to guard is necessary.
As far as I'm concerned, he's a Pro Bowl caliber player wherever he plays at the next level and Miami can find a spot for him immediately.
9. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Alabama
The trend of avoiding reaching for a quarterback ends here. The Titans have a quality roster and may be a quarterback away from shaking things up, provided they have a good offseason. Milroe isn't for everyone and truth be told he scares me, but he has all of the tools to dominate the next level.
If Milroe is taken care of, and head coach Brian Callahan is absolutely someone I would trust to develop him, he could run the league and be the next Jalen Hurts.
10. New York Jets: Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
No quarterback should be taken for the rest of the first round unless a team is truly desperate or someone trades back into the first to get a guy. Besides, Aaron Rodgers hasn't been horrible, so Gang Green can go another season with him even though the Rodgers experiment appears to have failed. New York could add another offensive lineman, but unless one or both of Tyronn Smith and/or Morgan Moses leave in the offseason, they'll pass and promote Olu Fashanu to be a starter.
So, where do you go from here? Best player available. Starks could be seen as a luxury pick, but it's hard to nail down one specific need for the Jets plus the safety position needs an upgrade. Starks is a ball hawk and willing tackler who will fit into this defense wonderfully. Starks and Sauce Gardner in the same secondary might be impossible to throw on.
11. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State
The running back position is having a renaissance in the pros thanks to the cover two defense catching up with dynamite passing games. The Cowboys have been on the receiving end of that change and desperately need a new running back, as Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Dalvin Cook aren't getting the job done.
Jeanty is having a historic season at Boise State -- one that we haven't seen since the likes of Barry Sanders and that's not an exaggeration. Jeanty has been compared to Michael Meyers, the Boogey Man, for the way he stands in the backfield before running you over and scoring touchdowns. He's exactly what the Cowboys need. His addition could bring the Cowboys' offense back to the force we've become accustomed to seeing.
12. Indianapolis Colts: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
2024 has been a season of ups and downs for the Colts, but unless something drastically changes within the next month, they should chalk this season up and get ready for 2025.
Indianapolis must get better in the secondary and getting a number one corner is the perfect solution. Morrison missed most of the year to injury, but he’ll make a full recovery soon and when he’s on the field he’s a tough to throw on like anyone else.
13. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M
The Bengals' defense has fallen apart and perhaps the biggest issue has been their inability to generate pressure. Trey Hendrickson remains elite with 11 sacks over nine games, but the next closest leader is Sam Hubbard with two and Cincy has just 17 sacks as a team. Hendrickson is a free agent after this year, too, so he’s no guarantee to return. But even if he is, he clearly needs a better running mate than what’s here.
This year’s edge rushing class is like the quarterback class in that there is a flavor for everyone, and no single board will reflect another. Scourton made a massive decision to transfer from Purdue to Texas A&M this offseason and he’s made a smack ton of money for his decision. Depending on team needs, Scourton could be a top five pick, so the Bengals won’t mind stealing him at 13.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce, Edge Rusher, Tennessee
Pearce was my top overall player heading into the season and he remains one of my favorite players even if other teams have backed off. A deep pass rush hasn’t given Pearce ample opportunities to produce numbers but he’s a massive playmaker when he gets on the field.
Tampa Bay has been trying to fix their pass rush for a few years now and Pearce is the easy solution to that hole.
15. Seattle Seahawks: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State
A third-straight edge rusher here and it’s perhaps the most intriguing if not peculiar prospect of the bunch. Carter has flirted between linebacker and edge rusher through his three seasons at Penn State and this year he made the full commitment to the edge.
Slowly but surely, it worked out for him. Seattle has several good rotational pass rushers, but no ace. Carter gives them the top dog for this young, up-incoming defense.
16. Los Angeles Rams: Cameron Williams, Offensive Tackle, Texas
The Rams need an injection of youth across the roster and LA could begin preparing for a future beyond stud right tackle Rob Havenstein, who has shown some signs of decline now in his 30s.
Williams has been a big-time riser this year blocking across from Kelvin Banks for arguably the best offensive line in college football. Williams is a one-year starter and could use some development, so having him sit a season behind Havenstein could not be any more perfect.
A future offensive line of Williams across from Alaric Jackson should excite Rams fans for their potential bookend tackles.
17. San Francisco 49ers: Jonah Savaiinaea, Interior Offensive Lineman, Arizona
The 49ers have taken a drastic step backwards this season after nearly winning a Super Bowl and there are no single answers for what has changed the most. What we do know is that this offensive line isn’t sustainable as it currently is. Trent Williams is one of the greatest ever at left tackle, but the power of friendship from the other four guys isn’t enough.
Savaiinaea plays right tackle but has experience at guard and is better slotted inside for the pros. The Niners don’t care and will throw him anywhere to be an immediate starter.
18. Chicago Bears: Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota
If the Patriots don’t possess the worst offensive line in the NFL, then it’s the Bears title for the taking. Caleb Williams barely has time to look up by the time the ball is snapped and there’s almost no player on the line currently worth keeping around.
Ersery is a start to rebuild the group to plug in at left tackle and become Williams’ bodyguard while the former number one overall pick continues to develop for the next level.
19. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden, Wide Receiver, Missouri
I don’t know about you, but I wonder if Burden goes back to school for one more season to get some better and fresher tape than what we had this year. If he doesn’t that’s ok because he’s still a slam dunk first round pick, even if he’s not the top five guy we came into the year hoping he was.
Burden has been compared to Deebo Samuel for his playstyle and big play ability. The Broncos will gladly slide him into a receiver room with almost no personality aside from Courtland Sutton, who turns 30 next year and will be in the final year of his current contract.
20. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, Georgia
The last of the four edge rushers might be the most exciting with the highest upside. The catch is he must stay healthy and needs fine tuning to unlock his potential. With the right coaching and scheme fit, Williams could dominate the NFL very quickly and the Cardinals defensive staff could get him in the right direction.
Williams is a specimen of an athlete that will remind some of Darius Robinson, who we haven’t even gotten to see play yet. Having two big dudes who can rush the edge as well as kick inside will be a nasty duo for the Cards.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, Interior Defensive Lineman, Michigan
Sure, the Chargers don’t have a true number one receiver, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue for the team while they stay run heavy on offense and let their defense do the dirty work. The Bolts defense has been tremendous this year, but they’re still looking for their BAMF at defensive tackle.
The search should end here with Grant, who has outperformed his teammate Mason Graham in certain areas this season.
22. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, Edge Rusher, Georgia
Like Abdul Carter, the conversation of whether Walker should play edge rusher or linebacker will be a fun topic in the offseason. For me, Walker is an edge rusher at the next level and there’s no need to overthink it.
The Falcons traded for Matt Judon in the offseason to help their pass rush and he’s been invisible. Falcon fans are tired of waiting for an ace pass rusher, but a swing on the athletic Walker in the back half of the first round is more than worth that chance.
23. Green Bay Packers: Walter Nolen, Interior Defensive Lineman, Ole Miss
The Packers just need Jordan Love to stay healthy, so if they could draft that and some bubble wrap then they’d be set. However, they still have to improve this roster, and the defense is always open for business.
There’s no edge rusher I like here more than Nolen, the former number one overall recruit in 2022. Nolen has finally tapped into his potential with the Rebels after two middling seasons with Texas A&M and he’s just getting started. Tossing him into this front seven is a tantalizing idea.
24. Baltimore Ravens: Shavon Revel, Cornerback, East Carolina
On paper, the Ravens should have an elite secondary with All-Pros like Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton playing around youngsters like Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins along with other veterans, and yet they’re among the worst in the league. It may be a coaching problem, but that shouldn’t stop Baltimore from continuing to reinforce the group. Brandon Stephens is a pending free agent and their trade for Tre’Davious White is for this season alone.
Revel is recovering from a torn ACL, but the Ravens won’t need to rush him back anyways with some youngsters they’d like to give a shot to. When he’s ready, him, Humphrey, and Wiggins could become a dynamic trio and restore this pass defense to its former glory.
25. Houston Texans: Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State
Joe Mixon is having a career-year and is playing like one of the best running backs in the league despite being 28 years old and turning 29 next July. Perhaps he found the fountain of youth with the Texans, but Houston also must realize that getting younger and cheaper at running back is crucial for where they’re at as a franchise currently.
Pairing Judkins with Mixon is nasty business and he’s a perfect heir to the throne for 2026 when Mixon’s contract expires.
26. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver, Texas
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are elite… and then there’s literally nothing else. Both receivers have been banged up this year and the Eagles have felt the impact, or lack thereof from their nonexistent receiver depth.
Bond has lit up defenses this year with his God-given speed and is a perfect complement to the Mr. Do-It-All receiver in Brown and the technician in Smith.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
The Steelers did trade for Mike Williams, but he’s on an expiring contract, is over the 30-year age mark, and doesn’t offer anything that George Pickens doesn’t already have. Instead, Pittsburgh goes to Columbus to grab the next great Ohio State receiver. Egbuka was projected as a top 15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft before injuries stole most of his junior season.
Egbuka opted to return for his senior season with something to prove and he’s done exactly that. Egbuka is a master of all trades, but his after-the-catch ability will be what separates him from the pack (pun absolutely intended).
28. Minnesota Viking: Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, Texas
Minnesota has an elite run defense and a pedestrian pass defense, so it’s evident where they need to invest. The Vikings have been trying to get it right at corner for years and Barron could be the solution.
The corner/safety/whatever-you-want has made some serious noise this season and will be a name to watch as the process continues. He has playmaking prowess and tons of experience to be an immediate contributor.
29. Washington Commanders: Emery Jones, Offensive Tackle, LSU
The current offensive for the Commanders is getting it done this year, but this is not a group that should be relied upon for next year and beyond, especially with Jayden Daniels’ athletic gifts; you don’t want to just throw those away because you didn’t give him enough protection.
Not only will you upgrade the right tackle spot with Jones, but you get a tackle who has experience blocking for Daniels from their days at LSU. It’s a perfect fit from a talent standpoint and even more so for having a blocker who knows his quarterback’s tendencies and preferences.
30. Buffalo Bils: Deone Walker, Interior Defensive Lineman, Kentucky
Sean McDermott’s defense is OK in Buffalo, but it’s not up to his standards. There are several studs including Ed Oliver on the defensive line, but they replaced a lot of players this offseason and it shows. The Bills will happily capitalize on Walker’s slip in the draft and throw him next to the same Ed Oliver we just talked about.
Walker has been compared to Dexter Lawrence and although he is a long way away from reaching that status, you can understand it from an athletic standpoint as a 6’6 and 345-lbs defensive tackle should not play the way that Walker does.
31. Detroit Lions: LT Overton, Edge Rusher, Alabama
You can never have too many pass rushers and the Lions learned that the hard way when Aidan Hutchinson’s 2024 season ended prematurely by an injury. Trading for Za’Darius Smith is a great move especially for his cost and he can start opposite Hutchinson in 2025. But Smith is in his 30s and his best days are behind him, so stashing and developing someone behind him is crucial for Detroit’s future.
Overton is like Smith in his body-type, as the Crimson Tide pass rusher is 6’5 and 283-lbs, making him what some call an “elephant” pass rusher. Overton could not get a better mentor at the next level than Smith and taking a year behind the scenes to develop will only make him better when he gets the greenlight to become a full-time player.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
Travis Kelce is heating up again, but father time has creeped in several times over the last 12 months and shown us that the future Hall of Famer’s days are numbered, and the Chiefs must begin preparing for his ride into the sunset. I’m sure you were expecting Colston Loveland here, but I have a new favorite tight end with Tyler Warren, who is playing the best football of any tight end in the nation this season.
Warren has been a vacuum for the football with the heavy target share he’s been given, and he makes great plays on a weekly basis. The 6’6 and 257-lbs senior would be a blast to become Kelce’s heir and he’ll find the field even if Kelce keeps playing beyond this season. Warren is simply someone you can’t justify leaving off the field.