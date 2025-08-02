Pros, Cons to Cardinals Targeting Micah Parsons in Trade
Should the Arizona Cardinals be interested in trading for Dallas Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons?
Only a fool would say no. However, that's not what we're asking -- what we're asking is if it's worth it to do so.
Sounds crazy, right? Clearly the answer is yes and move on. But that's not how smart business is done, and the Cardinals need to make sure they understand every possibility if they make a move for him.
Parsons is just 26 years old and has quite the resume with four Pro Bowls in four seasons, two First-Team and one Second-Team All-Pro selections, and took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
He also has a whopping 52.5 sacks in four seasons, including 12 last year in 13 games. He's the definition of a game-wrecker, but we didn't need to be sold on him as a player.
There's no denying how good he is and that he would redefine this defense, but at what cost? We're going to explore both sides of the coin here and list the pros and cons for the Cardinals to make the move of the year and trade for Parsons.
Pros
It's Micah Freaking Parsons. I don't have to go into much detail here, and I won't.
Parsons is one of the best young defenders in the league. He's the definition of a franchise cornerstone and he's barely starting the prime of his career (as if he hasn't been already). 32 teams should be interested in his services, and 31 should be calling the one team who has him if it's true he's available.
Throwing Parsons onto this defense completes it. Yup, I said it -- Parsons on the Cardinals defense completes it. You have a young superstar in the front seven who generates sacks and causes turnovers with a defense littered everywhere with young and veteran players, all of whom are talented and many of them also quite underrated.
And for a team whose identity is forged in the hands of defensive minded head coach Jonathan Gannon, that's the only selling point needed.
Cons
The cost for Parsons is twofold. For starters, it won't be cheap in terms of capital to acquire him. The mantel is stocked with awards and accolades for the 26 year old with production to match. That doesn't come cheap, and at least one first round draft choice will be a requirement; it's unlikely that alone will seal the deal.
On top of everything he would cost in assets, he would cost even more on the salary cap. Yes, the Cardinals have the money to sign Parsons to the massive deal, but he likely wants the richest-non-quarterback deal in league history.
There's no doubt they would, and should, happily do that, but it would impact the team down the road -- especially considering they already have a big contract with Kyler Murray and an impending extension looming for Paris Johnson Jr. and others.
And that's where we can come to our final "con" for making this move -- it severely impacts the future of the franchise. Parsons makes the Cardinals better, and significantly so, but I'm not sure if it makes you a true championship-contender just yet. I feel like there are a few more moves needed to be made, and making them becomes more difficult with several assets invested into Parsons.
But, if Parsons is truly up for grabs, then yes, the Arizona Cardinals should be all-in on making the deal. As long as they understand the potential costs down the road, and can live with them, this is an easy decision in my book.