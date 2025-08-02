Should Arizona Cardinals Pursue Disgruntled Cowboys Star?
When a star player on any NFL team expresses displeasure with their organization, or, in some cases, requests a trade, the natural reaction is to immediately look for a fit with one's own team. The Arizona Cardinals are no exception.
On Friday, star pass rusher Micah Parsons formally requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. This came not long after Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin requested a trade of his own.
It's pretty safe to say that McLaurin, seeking a hefty contract and approaching 30, isn't exactly the type of player Arizona emphasizes in its offense.
As good a receiver as he is, the Cardinals have not emphasized that part of their offense enough to justify such a move, and they're still banking on Marvin Harrison Jr. developing into a weapon alongside Trey McBride.
Parsons, however, is a much more intriguing look. Though certainly expensive, he would be quite the cherry on top of a defense-focused offseason for Arizona.
Should Arizona Cardinals Trade for Micah Parsons?
As much as has been added to the Cardinals' defensive line, they truthfully haven't done much with regard to the EDGE position. They brought back Baron Browning and signed Josh Sweat, but the depth off the edge remains thin.
Parsons, meanwhile, is about as elite as they come. Defensive rookie of the year, Four-time pro-bowler, four-time All-Pro, and he's 26 years old. Double-digit sacks in four straight years almost feels like an afterthought.
He'd come at a high price, but there's almost zero question that Parsons' dominance would push Arizona's defense over the edge from "much-improved" to genuinely terrifying.
But the hefty draft capital it would likely take may be a deterrent. Ossenfort is high on draft-and-develop.
Whether or not Dallas is truly willing to deal Parsons is one question, but the other is just how much Ossenfort feels like Arizona is in "win-now" before he'd even pursue such a deal.
The benefits would, most likely, outweigh the cost. But the Cardinals also seem likely to be wary of a player who's gone through a contract dispute in a very public manner.
Parsons may (or may not) be entirely justified in his frustration. A judgement of that is not the purpose of this article.
But from a purely cultural standpoint, it's hard to imagine Ossenfort wanting to engage with a player who's been through such a public scuffle.
Perhaps that commitment borderlines on faulty, but it's hard to argue with the monster Arizona would be getting on the field.
In all likelihood, Parsons won't come close to being a Cardinal. But one can dream, and that dream is sweet.