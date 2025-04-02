Ranking Cardinals' Remaining Top Needs
The Arizona Cardinals continue to add talent to the most lacking position groups left on the roster. Recently, that manifested in a one-year deal to reunite with former Cardinal and perennial Pro Bowl DL Calais Campbell.
With Campbell serving as more of an interior, run-stopping DT, the Cardinals are quickly watching their front seven lean towards becoming a strength, rather than a gaping hole.
There's still room to improve, particularly along the edge, but the interior DL need is becoming less and less — especially if second-year DL Darius Robinson takes a leap in year two.
So just what are the most neglected positions remaining? What does GM Monti Ossenfort need to target to continue building a contending roster?
3: Offensive Line
The Cardinals have done some work in that category, bringing back OT Kelvin Beachum and OG Evan Brown on one-year deals. Consistency is often key with OL units, and retaining both of these sturdy role players is a positive.
But there are questions surrounding the likes of Jonah Williams and Will Hernandez as they rehab from their season-ending injuries. Hernandez is also a free agent.
The Cardinals don't have much in the way of proficient depth other than a handful of backup players, and they have at least one interior slot that's in need of a bona fide starter. Even if they do hope to see development from Isaiah Adams, Arizona could stand to add a starting-quality interior OL, or one who can serve as a tackle in case of emergency.
2: Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr. should enjoy a better 2025. Trey McBride should continue to dominate. But the Cardinals desperately need a more speed-focused WR to complement Harrison and Michael Wilson.
While they clearly see value in Greg Dortch as a slot man (for good reason), Arizona needs to see more production out of their WR2 and WR3.
Granted, part of that can be attributed to either offensive scheme or inconsistency from Kyler Murray, but a genuine burner with some agility is a major need if the Cardinals want to round out an offensive position group that is still relatively thin.
Wideout might not be the position that they should necessarily emphasize in the draft, but it's one that should not be ignored heading into 2025.
1: Off-Ball Linebacker
Yes, the Cardinals do still need another edge rusher, and they'll likely go that route in round one of the draft. But from a pure positional standpoint, there's little to no depth at linebacker, and only one starting-caliber player in that group: LB Mack Wilson Sr.
Ossenfort did sign Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker, but neither of those players have much starting experience at LB — they served mostly a rotational and special teams role.
Who knows? Wilson was a similarly-unknown signing at the time, and he became an immediate impact player. Perhaps that lightning will strike twice. But on paper, the Cardinals need to add a legitimate starter to their LB room, or re-sign someone like Krys Barnes or Kyzir White.
Neither of those reunions seem likely at this time, and there are few options on the free agent market. It does seem foolish to take an off-ball linebacker in the first round of the draft, but it would be wise to address the unit sooner rather than later.
They do still need a solid edge rusher with pair with recent free agent signing Josh Sweat, and the 2025 Draft does offer multiple options at that position.
Edge defender certainly is still a need, but with a top-end starter and plenty of rotational depth, the unit is no longer the primary hole in Arizona's roster.