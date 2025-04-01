Cardinals Reunite With Pro Bowl DL
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing veteran DL and former Cardinal Calais Campbell to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Cardinals have now made three significant additions to their defensive line, first bringing in edge rusher Josh Sweat on a four-year, $76.4 million deal, as well as DT Dalvin Tomlinson on a two-year contract worth up to $29 million.
Now, GM Monti Ossenfort is bringing in a longtime veteran DL, and one who's quite familiar with the Cardinals' organization. Campbell was Arizona's second-round pick in 2008, and spent nine successful seasons in the desert from 2008-2016.
In his first stint with the Cardinals, Campbell was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team twice each. After departing, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars at age 31, and made four more Pro Bowls, while also making the All-Pro first team, and placing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2017.
Campbell has certainly aged in his time away from the desert, but he still clearly has plenty left in the tank. At least, it hasn't affected his durability. The 38-year-old started and played all 17 games in both 2023 and 2024, playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins respectively.
He picked up 52 total tackles, five sacks and 12 TFLs in the 2024 season. Though he began his career coming off the edge, he was utilized mainly as interior beef, and graded out as an elite run-stuffing DL with a 85.9 PFF figure attached.
The Cardinals undoubtedly needed help in the run-stopping department, and Campbell can bring just that.
Coupled with Tomlinson, second-year DL Darius Robinson, and a plethora of depth along the front seven, Campbell adds another dimension to Arizona's defensive line, and brings durability, reliability and a positive locker room presence back to the desert.
Campbell won the NFL's prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award back in 2019, and has been recognized regularly for his work off the field and in the community.
He also comes with 242 career starts and 110.5 career sacks. Whether or not he still has the same level of explosiveness he was known for in his Cardinals tenure, Arizona is getting a true professional, and a decorated veteran of the NFL.