Ranking Top DL Cardinals Should Draft
Atop the need list for the Arizona Cardinals is interior defensive linemen. The team answered that question mark this offseason with signings of Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson, but those are bandaids and temporary solutions.
The Cardinals need long-term options and the 2025 NFL Draft of the chance to do that.
I don’t know if I’m on board with a day one pick, but I wouldn’t be opposed depending on who they take. In fact, that’s what we’re here to discuss.
I have five defensive linemen who I would love to see become Cardinals. I have them ranked 5 to 1 from “least favorite” to most favorite fit.
But to be clear, I would be a fan of any of these guys being Cardinals thanks to versatility and upside.
5. JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
Consider me intrigued with Pegues. I like his size and frame to move along the defensive line, but he needs refinement.
Pegues has had solid production from his spot on the defensive line, but I do wonder how much of sack production specifically came from the ridiculous talent all around him. What I don’t question, however, is his ability to anchor against the run.
I don’t know how much has truly been invested in his pass rushing plan, but that’s totally coachable. Having him already good to go defending the run is great to at least get him on the field in any extent.
The Cardinals would provide him a space where he can finish working on pass rushing sets and have him find the field in a rotation to keep him seeing the field.
4. Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
I’m a big fan of Williams, who I see as an elite run defender who is putting in the work to improve his game as a pass rusher. Ohio State took their time with him and we’ve seen consistent development and improvement from him year after year.
Williams put it all together last season for the Buckeyes' run to a national championship. He was an integral part of a defensive line that was perhaps the best in the nation. With the stud outside past rushers the team deployed, Williams anchored the interior to keep the group balanced.
The projection for Williams to the next level is quite interesting to me. Williams has the size to plain nose tackle, but I would like to see him play off the shoulder of the nose — At least to start his career. I believe he moves well enough, but needs refinement with his pass rushing plan.
A pairing with this coaching staff should be able to give Williams that chance to tinker around with moving around. Worst case scenario is he plays over center and is a gap eater and run defender.
3. Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
There seems to be some kind of 50/50 split among people when debating Nolen. You’ll find many who believe in his upside to become the best player from this class with others aren’t interested on giving him a shot after seeing previous stunts in his development.
You’ll find me in the camp for the former of the two.
Despite what some people may think about “stunted development” I believe that was much more to do with the coaching staff at Texas A&M. The moment he went to Ole Miss, we saw him unleash his potential - and I think he’s just getting started.
A player like Nolen is beyond enticing. He has good athleticism that he matches with his frame, and now that he is receiving the proper coaching, he needs to have to get to his maximum upside. His potential feels limitless.
I’ve been questioning whether the Cardinals would be interested in Nolen not because of his talent, but for his role with the team. I think, and hope, that is over blown… But there's a reason he’s lower than the two guys ahead of him who I believe have a great chance to wind up in the desert.
2. Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Harmon became a darling with Cardinals fans recently, and even a preferred target for some. It’s not hard to understand where they’re coming from… The moment you watch him get off the snap you see a player with the kind of heavy hands you expect from a professional MMA fighter.
There are times where he may be playing a bit top heavy, so working on balance throughout his body will be pivotal. But the strength that he displays in his sets is not just next level — It’s the kind of punch and technique you expect to see from a veteran.
Many people say he looks like a Baltimore Raven or Pittsburgh Steeler for a reason… His physical nature on the line falls in line with some of their great defenses of the past.
Harmon would be the disruptive force the Cardinals have needed from their defensive line for a minute. In fact, there are some Darnell Dockett vibes I see from Harmon.
I only have one very “slight” hold back and it's that he and Darius Robinson will fight for a similar role. Competition is a good thing, and both are vertical enough to get on the field together.
1. Kenneth Grant, Michigan
In every way, shape, and form, Grant is a perfect fit for the Arizona Cardinals.
Grant is a massive human being who stops the run and sacks the quarterback. The development he’s made over the last two seasons with a major role with Michigan has turned him into a next level star in the making.
It’s easy to fall in love with what you see from Grant when he’s on the field. He’s soaked in his coaching to become a well-rounded interior defender and perhaps one of the safest players in this class.
From the way I see Grant, he’s an immediate plug-and-play guy and starter out of the gate for any team.
You also have to love the scheme versatility. Grant is a big man who can line up over center or play in the 3-tech. He’ll give the Cardinals plenty of different looks and give this defense a true enforcer from the middle.