Rankings: Who is Toughest WR Cardinals Will Face in 2025?
The Arizona Cardinals' secondary is up against quite a gauntlet of wide receivers this season.
Arizona was dealt a rough hand in terms of receivers they will face in 2025.
I previously ranked each defense on Arizona's schedule and the dramatic drop off of experiences, but there is no such thing for receiver. In fact, I only listed ten guys and several missed the cut.
I don’t believe the top-10 can be debated, but the lists omits the following:
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts
…and I’m sure there are still several more deserving of notice.
But again, the top-10 is undeniable and you’ll understand why.
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Perhaps the best receiver in football will take on the Cardinals for the second time in three years. Arizona is hoping its vastly improved secondary will pose more of a threat this time around after Chase toasted them for 15 receptions, 192 yards and three scores.
Chase is coming off one of the greatest single seasons ever for a wide receiver with just the fifth-ever triple crown (127 receptions, 1,708 yards, 17 touchdowns) and was awarded a fat contract extension. There are few receivers as great as Chase is and at 25-years-old, he is primed to continue dismantling defenses.
2. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Lamb might as well be the 1b to Chase's 1a for best receivers the Cardinals will face this year. It was a "down" year for the Cowboys star, who posted 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns while catching passes from three different quarterbacks. That's a career year for many receivers.
The Oklahoma product stands near the top of the league at his position and is a major threat to any defense. If Dak Prescott is back to 100% health, their connection makes Lamb even more potent for obliterating secondaries.
3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
It didn't take long for the BYU standout to take the NFL by storm. Nacua broke rookie records for receiving yards by a rookie in 2023 with 1,486 along with 105 receptions, the second-most by a rookie, and six scores.
Although Nacua has had varied results in three games played against Arizona, he remains an elite pass catcher and one of the best the league has to offer. Arizona has the displeasure of facing him twice a year, too.
4. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Collins seemingly broke out of nowhere in 2023 for nearly 1,300-yards after two solid seasons to open his career. He followed it up with 1,006-yards in 12 games. Prior to his injury, however, he was on pace to lead the league in receiving yards.
The connection Collins has with C.J. Stroud is special and the two are only continuing to develop better chemistry as one of the league's best combos. Collins attacks all three levels of the field with length, speed, and catching.
Arizona will have a handful dealing with him, but a lack of proven guys opposite him could help slow him down.
5. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
The old man still has it. Despite being moved last season from the Raiders to the Jets, Adams still racked up over 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth-straight season to go along with eight touchdowns. At the ripe age of 32-years-old, Adams is starting to decline... but at a slower rate than most.
Adams made his way back to California this offseason and signed a two-year deal with the Rams to team up with the aforementioned Puka Nacua. Adams will provide a nice complement to Nacua with his endzone presence, where he could once again contend for the league's high in scores as he's done throughout his career.
6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The future Hall of Famer may have begun to slow down, but he still gets his yards and has real estate in every endzone in the league. Evans notched his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard receiver season last season to go with 12 touchdowns.
Evans will be 32-years-old when the season starts, but he’s far from done balling. Tampa Bay also has Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and now first round pick Emeka Egbuka around to maximize Evans and get him one-on-ones for the foreseeable future.
Arizona will have to pick their poison for who to focus on, but Evans won’t go down easy.
7. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
After a drama-filled "will they, won't they" contract negotiation with the franchise, Higgins signed his own fat contract with teammate Ja'Marr Chase to keep the league's best receiver duo intact.
Higgins is fresh off perhaps the best season of his career after posting 911 yards and a career-best 10 touchdowns in 12 games - and he will stay in the same offense with the same teammates to continue his ascension.
When healthy, Higgins is a top-end receiver and a WR1 for many pro teams. But in Cincy, he gets to play Robin to Chase's Batman, and he excels in the role. The Cardinals will have their hands full trying to slow down one of Higgins and Chase let alone both of them.
8. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
2024 was the breakout season many were hoping to see from Smith-Njigba, who hasn’t been healthy since 2021. Smith-Njigba set the record for receiving yards in the Rose Bowl with a whopping 347-yards off 15 catches. He set the program’s single-season receiving yards record that year, too, with 1,606.
It’s never been a question of talent, but health for JSN. He put it together last season and he’s trending upward moving forward and he’ll be a persistent thorn in the side of the Cardinals.
He’s a perfect option for Seattle to funnel targets to and high volume could turn JSN into the ultimate chain mover for the Seahawks.
9. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Thomas had quite the NFL debut with 87 receptions, 1,282-yards and 10 touchdowns. He posted those spectacular numbers with a banged up Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones and an offense that was flat-out bad.
Jacksonville’s offense is primed for a big step forward in 2025 with Lawrence back to health and new head coach Liam Coen taking the reins for the offense. Thomas was already a beast last year and should only get better. His size and speed will give the Cardinals headaches.
10. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London broke out last season with his first season over 1,000 receiving yards. The third-year man from USC notched 100 receptions for 1,271-yards and nine touchdowns despite horrific quarterback play from Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta is committing to Penix moving forward and the gunslinger will look to his towering receiver often. London’s size makes him a post-up threat that few Cardinals DB's can match.