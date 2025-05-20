Ranking Every Defense Cardinals Will Face in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a gauntlet of a schedule when it comes to quarterbacks they will face this season. The defenses, however, are nowhere near that caliber. In fact, several of these groups are below-average at best.
That’s great news for a Cardinals team that needs a major confidence boost to its offense after a letdown season in 2024.
Arizona has one of the most favorable schedules regarding winning percentage of teams they will face from last year. Several of those teams should be better this year, but a lot of of those teams' success will be predicated on offense.
The potential for Arizona, who again needs their offense to take a large step forward in 2025, to beat up on some of the leagues worst defenses is a very ideal scenario.
I took a look at the schedule and ranked every defense the Cardinals will face from best to worst. In addition, I am highlighting the best player from each unit, and in credit to that inclusion, most of these defenses possess at least one above average player at some level.
Starting from best to worst, number one is an a league of its own.
Ranking Top Defenses Cardinals Will Face
1. Los Angeles Rams
Best player: Jared Verse, EDGE
Unquestionably the most difficult defense the Cardinals will face all year is one they are intimately familiar with.
The Rams' defense is powered by its front seven and elite pass rush. There’s no shortage of stars in that group, but the edge (no pun intended) goes to the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year for me.
But having Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske in front of you with Byron Young opposite gives the Rams too much fire power for their own good.
2. Green Bay Packers
Best player: Xavier McKinney, SAF
The Packers also host quite a ferocious defense, but there’s as much more rounded compared to LA’s. Green Bay’s front seven is built with several big men who plug up the run and sack the quarterback.
Their secondary has some great cover man with all skills to force turnovers. I went back-and-forth between McKinney and Rashan Gary as my best defensive player, but ultimately decided on the ball hawking free safety.
3. Houston Texans
Best player: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE
The Texans' defense possesses the upside to be the best unit on the schedule for Arizona. Several young and up-and-coming stars are littered throughout every level and complemented with terrific veterans. Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the best young cover men in football, but Anderson will be a perennial contender for DPOY.
4. Seattle Seahawks
Best player: Leonard Williams, IDL
From top to bottom, the Seahawks host a defense with very, very few weaknesses. The defensive line is disgustingly talented. The linebackers provide more than adequate play. The secondary isn’t on the level of the “Legion of Boom,” but they are still elite.
Take your pick on the best player between Williams, Devon Witherspoon, or honestly whoever else you like. Give me Williams, who anchors the defensive line as well as any in the league.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best player: Lavonte David, LB
The defense has long been the calling card of the Bucs, and although the pendulum has shifted towards a high-powered offense with Baker Mayfield under center, the defense is still great. The strength of the unit is built in the front seven with solid corner play, and an elite safety in Antoine Winfield Jr.
Still, I’m not discrediting one of the best and under-appreciated linebackers of the last 20 years until further notice. David may be nearing his 40s, but he’s still playing at an above-average level.
6. San Francisco 49ers
Best player: Nick Bosa, EDGE
It will be quite a different looking 49ers defense in 2025. Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and Talanoa Hufanga are all gone. Former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is back, however, and that could be a remedy to get passed those departures.
Bosa is a Defensive Player of the Year winner with Fred Warner as arguably the best linebacker in football just behind him. Coin flip between the two — It landed on Bosa for me.
7. Dallas Cowboys
Best player: Micah Parsons, EDGE
As long as Parsons remains on this defense, you must respect the Cowboys' ability to create havoc. The loss of DeMarcus Lawrence will be an intriguing storyline, but he hasn’t been himself in several years.
I think Dante Fowler‘s edition presents an upgrade over Lawrence anyways, and don’t forget The sneaky good interior defender Osa Odighizuwa. The secondary has several stars, including Trevon Diggs, Daron Bland, and Malik Hooker. They are all good players; no one is Parsons.
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
Best player: Josh Hines-Allen, EDGE
I personally believe the Jaguars' defense should be much better than they actually are. The edge rushing duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker should impact the group much more than it does. The same goes for the linebacking duo of Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun.
Tyson Campbell plays cornerback very well, but there’s not much else on the back end. Hines-Allen knows his way to the quarterback, and he is a perennial threat to pace the league in sacks.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Best player: Trey Hendrickson, EDGE
The Bengals defense is not great, but the units behind them are substantially worse. That changes if/when Hendrickson is dealt, but until then he makes the group much, much better.
Cincinnati has swung and missed on several early round defensive investments, but they’ve done a great job with their additions to the secondary. Cam Taylor-Britt is a stud and running mate Dax Hill is also a baller. Taylor-Britt becomes the best defensive player without Hendrickson; He’s very good, but that’s a steep drop off.
10. Indianapolis Colts
Best player: DeForest Buckner, IDL
The Colts had four players last season, FOUR, who posted triple-digits in tackles. That’s not a good thing. Zaire Franklin is the only player who should annually post those numbers. Across the rest of the defense, Charvarius Ward will give Indy a drastic boost in the secondary.
Kwity Paye is a silently good pass rusher and running mate Laiatu Latu is also an up-and-comer. Buckner runs this defense as one of the best-kept secrets in football, which makes zero sense considering he’s going into his 10th pro season. The lack of love he receives never fails to blow my mind.
11. Atlanta Falcons
Best player: Jessie Bates III, SAF
Everyone wants the Falcons to be legit contenders in the NFC, but that will never happen until this defense figures it out. Their inability to address their pass rush with a seemingly endless number of signings and draft picks to do so has to be a historical failure. But at least they’ve got two studs in their secondary with A.J. Terrell And Bates.
The latter is one of the five best safeties across the league.
12. Tennessee Titans
Best player: Jeffery Simmons, IDL
The biggest problem with the Titans' defense is a lack of proven studs. After Simmons, who is head and shoulders better than the rest of the defense combined, there’s next to nothing worth noting. L’Jarius Sneed is above average.
Arden Key is above average T’Vondre Sweat is above average and could be better. None of them match Simmons and if he were to leave this defense would plummet.
13. New Orleans Saints
Best player: Bryan Bresee, IDL
Is it just me, or should the Saints' defense be so much better than he actually are? The age of the unit has really taken its toll, however. Cam Jordan is a future Hall of Famer, but he has fallen off drastically. Demario Davis still plays the linebacker position well, but he has also fallen off.
Tyrann Mathieu remains a stud, but he will never be what he wants was. Bresee is going to be a stud for years to come and will be the main building block as the group reloads.
14. Carolina Panthers
Best player: Jaycee Horn, CB
The Panthers yielded the worst defense in the league last season and I’m not sure how much better they have become sense then. A healthy Derrick Brown gives the front seven a great boost. Carolina's secondary also has some overlooked stars, and Horn outshines the rest of the guys.
Now that he is seemingly healthy, Horn is living up to his billing as one of the leagues top lock down cover men.