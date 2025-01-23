Should Cardinals Pursue Packers Star Jaire Alexander?
The Green Bay Packers are in a pickle right now with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, and the eight-year veteran could be on his way out of town due to cap constraints. Should he hit the open market, he’ll be a highly coveted player.
However, some teams may be interested in making a trade for him - could the Arizona Cardinals be one of those candidates?
We look at this Cardinals team and we see tons of young bucks with potential to be great, but not enough proven players that we know ahead of 2025 will be Pro Bowl-level stars. Alexander, provided he’s healthy (more on that later), is exactly that.
Alexander has long been regarded as an elite defensive back, making him a guy that 32 organizations should want on their team. But he’s not without risk – and some serious risk at that.
So, should the Cardinals be one of his top suitors? There’s clearly a need and place for Alexander to join the team, but it’s not perfect.
Let’s explore some pros and cons of adding the soon-to-be 28-year-old corner.
Pros
Elite cornerback
Alexander is as good as they get when it goes to top-end cornerbacks. The eight-year pro has shut down some of the league’s best receivers, including Justin Jefferson, whom he sees twice a year. He gives his opposition fits and gets in their heads with some good ole fashion trash talking.
To back up his elite play are some accolades including two Pro Bowl nods and two Second-Team All-Pro selections. Alexander is universally recognized by fans, players, coaches, and the media as one of the league’s best.
Adding Alexander to this defense entirely would give the Cardinals an edge with attitude and play style.
Still in his prime
Alexander is still quite young despite eight years spent in the pros. The former 2018 first-round pick is turning 28-years-old in February as he heads into year nine. That’s something worth noting.
The Cardinals’ focus on roster building should be to have younger players at its core combined with veterans who can coach up the youngsters and have significant roles on the team. Alexander fits both of those needs and can still be a force for several seasons before he starts to slow down.
Veteran leader and voice
And speaking of being a veteran who can coach the youngsters out, Alexander has embraced that role in his time with the Packers.
Alexander is a “rah-rah” sort of player that teammates follow and gravitate to. There’s a reason he is so good at smack talking and getting into the heads of his opponents and it’s because he knows how to use his voice.
That has translated into being the voice of the locker room and being the player to rally the team in good times and bad. Arizona has that with Budda Baker, but they need more guys with the attitude and mantra that Baker has.
Alexander matches that vibe and gives everyone more of an attitude to play rougher football.
Cons
Major health concerns
In Alexander’s seven pro seasons he has played a full slate once in 2019 – his second year in the NFL. In 2015 and 2022 he missed one game each, but he has three seasons where he played less than half of the year with two of those coming in the last two seasons (2023 and 2024).
I can’t think of a bigger gamble than that, to be frank.
Someone of Alexander’s caliber is hard to pass up when he becomes available, as he’s a top-five cornerback when healthy. However, the “when healthy” aspect makes it an extremely dangerous risk here.
Is this something that a young team like the Cardinals should be willing to gamble on? The reward is sky high, but a miss could be huge depending on the price… Speaking of which…
What’s the cost?
Players of Alexander’s caliber don’t come cheap when it comes to compensation. Arizona already has limited resources for 2025, which could kick the can down the road to 2026. That may seem OK now, but God forbid you have another down season in 2025 and now you’re hurting your future assets.
I think a best-case scenario is enticing Green Bay with a day two pick and a player back. The Packers could be interested in a cornerback swap, but I’m not sure that anyone on this roster would entice them aside from Garrett Williams. So, the question becomes are you willing to potentially part ways with one of your best, young players for a veteran with injury concerns?
Likely needs another extension/reworked deal
Alexander signed a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022 that would run through 2026, when he would finish the season at 29-years-old. That’s a more than appropriate contract and time to part ways, but I doubt Alexander sees it that way.
Rather, I’d assume that Alexander would like a raise, some extra years, and maybe more considering a move to a new franchise. And with the money Arizona has to spend with their current cap space, Alexander has a great scenario to get some big-time cash.
The Cardinals could and should be willing to give Alexanders some extra cash and years, but it’s all a risk that he’ll stay healthy, remain dominant, or even want to be with the organization through the extension of the contract if things go sour.