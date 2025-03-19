Should Cardinals Re-Sign Team Captain?
The Arizona Cardinals could still use some help in their linebacker group, and the best available solution might be one they're already familiar with.
Arizona has already signed two linebackers in free agency in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker, and have an excellent young LB in Mack Wilson Sr. still signed.
Davis-Gaither and Walker are unknowns. Both of them played very limited snaps, and Walker was almost exclusively a special teams player.
Perhaps GM Monti Ossenfort sees these players in a similar light to Wilson, who was a relative unknown and a special teamer who came in and fit Nick Rallis' and Jonathan Gannon's scheme perfectly.
But, at least on paper, Arizona's linebacker group still needs help, and former Cardinals starter Kyzir White might end up being a solid re-sign.
While it seemed clear that White was done in Arizona ahead of the offseason, the 28-year-old has yet to sign a deal with a new team. He's still got juice left in the tank, and is the embodiment of a culture fit for Gannon and Rallis.
White initially came over to help Gannon install the new culture, and did so admirably. While his 2024 PFF numbers awarded him a mere 48.8 grade, he was very good in run defense (73.0), and was a leader on and off the field.
He racked up 78 solo tackles, three sacks and nine TFLs in 2024, and played over 1,000 snaps. He's durable, a reliable tackler, and sturdy against the run.
He's not the most athletic LB in the league, and struggled in coverage, but as a potentially rotational player, White could continue to provide useful reliability for Gannon and Rallis' defense. His coaches clearly love and respect him.
And unless Gannon and Ossenfort are completely sold on Davis-Gaither and Walker, there isn't much in the way of an external market remaining in free agency. LB options are limited, and all mostly on the older side.
Of the options remaining, White is one of the most appealing players to look at. It's somewhat surprising he hasn't found a deal with another team yet. Perhaps a reunion is in the cards after all for the Cardinals.