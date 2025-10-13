Stock Report: Cardinals Again Can't Get it Done
Another game, and another heartbreak for the Arizona Cardinals.
For the fourth straight week, Arizona had an opportunity to secure a tightly contested victory, but for the fourth straight week, the Cardinals couldn’t get it done.
This time, it wasn’t a last-second field goal, as the Indianapolis Colts managed to take the lead with just over four minutes left after Jonathan Taylor walked in for a touchdown.
Jacoby Brissett and the offense were able to march down the field, but once they got within the Colts’ 10-yard line, Arizona was unable to execute. Sitting at 2-4 after the 31-27 defeat at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Cardinals find themselves still searching for answers.
Some areas played well for Arizona, while others were severely disappointing.
Here’s the stock report for the Cardinals, as I’ll get into which areas of Jonathan Gannon’s team saw their stock rise against the Colts, while others had their stock plummet in the fourth straight loss for AZ:
Stock down: Fourth-quarter execution, again
I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Arizona simply didn’t have what it took to win a tight game in the fourth quarter.
You’re not expected to win every close game; a rate of 50% would actually be acceptable. But for the Cardinals to suffer defeat in four straight weeks under similar circumstances? That’s not going to cut it.
Against the 49ers, the defense allowed a game-winning field-goal drive. Against the Seahawks and Titans, it was the same story. This time, the defense allowed Indy to drive down the field and score with around four minutes to play, but the offense couldn’t pick up the slack and turned it over on downs inside the Colts’ 10.
Indianapolis had two full drives in the final quarter, and both of them ended in touchdowns. Obviously, the 31 points were the most the Cardinals’ defense has allowed all season, but it was really how the defense played in the closing minutes that made the difference.
The offense carried the load for most of the game and did a great job responding throughout. But you can’t expect it to score on every single drive. The defense needed to execute better, and for the fourth straight week, we’re talking about all this talent on the defensive side of the ball, yet it can’t come up with a stop when the going gets tough.
Stock up: Quarterback play
Believe it or not, the Cardinals just had their best performance at quarterback of the season so far. And it wasn’t by Kyler Murray.
Brissett wasn’t perfect by any means, but he totaled 320 yards on 27-of-44 passing, both team highs for yards and completions through six weeks. He added two touchdowns through the air as well, capping off his performance in a way that was certainly worthy of a victory.
Obviously, that didn’t come to be, but Brissett’s stock is definitely up. He gave the Cardinals a chance to win, which is something Murray hasn’t been able to do consistently. There will be overreactions, and I’m not saying Murray should be benched, but as far as Week 6, Brissett was impressive.
Stock down: Playoff chances
We’re only through six weeks, but it feels like Gannon and the Cardinals are watching their playoff hopes dwindle before their eyes.
According to PlayoffStatus.com, there’s just a 10% chance that Arizona makes the postseason, a drastic shift from the over 50% chance we saw after the first two weeks. The Cardinals were once sitting at 2-0, but the joy of being at the top of the league is long gone for the Red Sea.
With one close game after another, you could argue that Arizona should be 5-1, or even 6-0. But close simply doesn’t cut it. The Cardinals are currently in a free fall, and the loss to the Colts is just the latest chapter in the unfortunate novel that has been the first six weeks of the 2025 season.
Stock up: Trey McBride
Arizona’s offense was much improved against the Colts, and a huge part of that was Trey McBride having arguably his best game of the season.
He totaled eight receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. His eight receptions were a season high, while his yardage was second on the season by just six yards. His touchdown was just the second through the first six weeks and capped off what was an impressive performance.
Brissett was great at finding McBride, particularly in the middle of the field, and it was clear that Arizona’s offense operates best when its tight end is getting the ball. He’s too talented and too elusive to not get at least 10 targets in a game, and that was evident by the season-high 27 points the Cardinals scored.
Unfortunately, the defense picked the wrong game to have their worst performance of the year, resulting in yet another heartbreaking loss, this time falling 31-27 to the Colts.