These 3 Cardinals Defenders Could Break Out in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals have added a pair of notable upgrades to their defensive line in DE Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson, filling two gaping needs along the D-line.
While GM Monti Ossenfort would be wise to continue adding talent to the unit, a slew of in-house pass rushers might end up becoming the largest benefactor of a higher-ceiling, lower-floor group of edge and interior defenders.
Considering how head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis prefer to rotate defensive line players situationally, these three Cardinals pass rushers might see (relative) breakout seasons as a result of the added talent of Sweat, Tomlinson and a potential rookie.
DL Darius Robinson
Robinson was one of Arizona's two first-round picks in 2024, and while he showed out as one of the best defensive players on the field at camp, suffered a brutal turn of events in his rookie season.
He was sidelined for most of the season with a major calf injury, then tragically lost his mother. When he returned, it was clear he wasn't playing at full capacity, and only managed two pressures and two half sacks on the year.
When considering the circumstances Robinson went through in 2024 at just 23 years old, it's impossible to hold the poor numbers against him. He's still an athletic freak, with tons of energy and a skillset that can put him in the upper end of pass rushers if developed properly.
With more support off the edge and the beefy Tomlinson inside, it seems like a safe bet that Robinson will be able to show what he's truly capable of this coming season, as long as he remains healthy.
OLB BJ Ojulari
The Cardinals are high on Ojulari, and he's certainly got a solid technical repertoire. Despite entering his third season, Ojulari is still just 22 years old, and has only barely played a full season, with extremely limited snaps in 2023.
But Ossenfort drafted Ojulari on potential, and he's frequently noted as being one of the best defensive players on the field in practice.
There's clearly something beneath the surface with Ojulari, and while he might be somewhat undersized at 248 pounds, the right situational utilization could turn him into a high-motor threat to opposing QBs.
Once again, the question is simply health. The recovery from a torn ACL can be difficult, so it will be crucial to observe Ojulari's explosiveness off the line. If he's able to play at full speed, and doesn't suffer any additional injuries, the third-year OLB should be a solid contributor off the edge.
OLB Baron Browning
The Cardinals invested a late-round draft pick in Browning at the 2024 Trade Deadline, so it's clear that they evaluated him with the intent of keeping him around. And the Cardinals did just that, inking him to a two-year deal this offseason.
Browning didn't play many snaps with Arizona, but registered 25 QB pressures on only 215 pass rush snaps, while receiving a well-above-average 76.3 PFF pass rush grade.
Browning could find his way to a starting job, depending on how Zaven Collins looks come training camp, and depending on whether or not the Cardinal take a pass rusher in the draft. But even then, he figures to be a rotational piece.
At 26 years old and with a mature-looking pass rush approach, Browning is one player whose potential is very likely to be realized under Gannon and Rallis, especially with a marquee pass rusher in Sweat to draw attention away from Browning's side of the field.