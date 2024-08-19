3 Free Agents Cardinals Could Still Target
While the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be improved this season, there are still plenty of position groups that could stand to be upgraded. Here are three possible free agent additions, some more likely than others, that could make the Cardinals a better team in 2024.
DE Yannick Ngakoue
The loss of BJ Ojulari to a torn ACL put a big damper on the pass rush expectations for the Cardinals going into 2024. Many fans, and seemingly the coaching staff, were expecting a big year out of the second-year pass rusher from LSU, but with him out of the lineup there are some major question marks about how the Cardinals' front seven is going to get to the quarterback.
One option available is to look to the free agent market for a 1-2 year rental that will help bolster that part of the defense and add more veteran saviness to a young unit. At the moment, the best bet if the Cardinals decide to take this option is 29 year old Yannick Ngakoue.
Ngakoue has bounced around five teams since he left the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, but despite that he has continued to play a large number of snaps and is only one season removed from double-digit sacks. In 2022 he registered 12 sacks and 9 QB hits for the Colts and the season before racked up 10 sacks with the Raiders.
According to Spotrac, Ngakoue has a market value around $10.5 million/year but PFF believes that a 1-year deal for around $4 million is most likely. Both of these are prices the Cardinals can easily afford with nearly $33.4 million in available cap.
G Greg Van Roten
If the first two preseason games have shown anything, it is that the Cardinals' offensive line depth leaves a lot to be desired. Rookies Isaiah Adams and Christian Jones have both struggled even against other second-teamers and the left guard position still presents a bit of a question mark.
Greg Van Roten could be a solid, cheap veteran option to bolster this interior offensive line. An older player at 34, Van Roten entered the league in 2012 and played briefly for the Green Bay Packers, spent a few seasons out of the league, and since 2017 has been with the Panthers, Jets, Bills, and Raiders.
One of the very rare players who has seemingly only gotten better since passing 30, Van Roten had his best graded season in 2023 with the Raiders at right guard. He finished the year with a 75.3 offensive grade and a very respectable 77.4 pass blocking grade.
He has better hand placement than both Adams and Jones and is a consistent pass blocker with enough strength to keep pass rushers in front of him.
PFF projects a very affordable, 1-year, $2.75 million deal.
QB Ryan Tannehill
In the realm of much less likely, former Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is still available. Through two preseason games, there are many warning signs from both Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder.
Very few teams are blessed enough to have a backup QB the caliber of Ryan Tannehill on their roster, but with fairly consistent injury concern surrounding Kyler Murray it is more likely than not that at some point in a 17-game season a backup will see the field.
Tune seems to have grown since last season, but his one real gametime performance in Week 9 against the Browns was a day most Cardinals' fans are hoping to expunge from their memory.
After struggling in Atlanta, Ridder was part of a player-player trade and was originally slotted in as the clear QB2. His performances in the preseason so far have been less than inspiring and spurred questions regarding whether or not the true backup QB is even on the current Cardinals roster.
Tannehill would be a clear-cut upgrade over both of these players. He is coming off his worst season as a pro and will be 36 years old during the season, but he would provide a Colt McCoy-esque security behind Murray.
Again, this is an incredibly unlikely move but a 2-year, $14 million deal for a strong backup could be an option worth looking into for the Cardinals.