Three Potential Cardinals Who Can Surprise in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals might have a roster filled with talent and usual suspects, but considering their ability to develop younger players, there could be some surprises filling up box scores in the 2025 season.
It's expected that Arizona will see solid, if not elite seasons out of Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, and Trey McBride on offense, as well as players like Garrett Williams, Budda Baker and Josh Sweat on defense.
But there's plenty of potential lying beneath the surface, even in players who might not be considered starters, or top-tier talent.
Here are three Cardinals who might sneak their way into relevancy on the 2025 roster:
1: OLB Baron Browning
Browning was a guy the Cardinals brought in on potential, and they've extended him on potential as well. He might not have much in the sack department, but he was highly graded in pure pass rush ability, and had a pressure rate of over 10%.
Jonathan Gannon has previously emphasized that while sacks are important, getting to and generally disrupting the quarterback is what he values more. Browning, now in a platoon role, can excel in pass rush downs withoug drawing double teams, with Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson taking up OL attention.
Browning is set up for potentially high levels of success, despite likely not seeing a majority of snaps.
2: S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Taylor-Demerson fits the exact mold of Nick Rallis and Gannon's defense. A high-motor, high energy safety with plus tackling ability who plays above his size. Simply put, he looks like a younger version of star counterpart Budda Baker.
There is some question about Jalen Thompson, and if Taylor-Demerson shows out early on, he could easily earn himself a significantly higher snap count. Paired with Baker, the Cardinals might have two of the hardest-hitting safeties in the league flying around racking up tackles.
The second-year safety graded out well above average in both coverage and run defense in 2024, and saw an increased role to general success. Expect to see him on the field and in the box score this coming season.
3: RB Trey Benson
Not that Conner won't remain the workhorse, but Benson delivered a high level of efficiency in the extremely limited playing time he received in 2024. He rushed for 291 yards and a touchdown on only 63 attempts — a clip of 4.6 yards per carry.
His improvement was notable, and he provides a more agile threat than Conner, but with the ability to still run downhill in a power scheme. Conner will be the bellcow, but might see a bit of his workload decrease as Benson continues to develop. Expect more carries for the second year man out of Florida State in 2025, with at worst a similar level of production.