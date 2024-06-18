Top Five Underrated Cardinals Entering 2024
ARIZONA -- Not many are expecting the Arizona Cardinals to make a massive splash moving into 2024, and that's completely fair.
We're still early in the rebuilding stages set forth by head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort, and the team's previous 4-13 record didn't exactly vouch for some strong football to be played moving into next season.
Quite frankly, there hasn't been a ton of love being sent towards the Cardinals and their respective players in various offseason rankings, watchlists, you name it.
Perhaps that's warranted playing in a division with the San Francisco 49ers. There's potential in the desert, sure, but the Cardinals will only be just that unless they can find results on the field.
There's plenty of pieces to help do that on the roster.
Everybody from the national perspective knows the likes of James Conner and Budda Baker - even Marvin Harrison Jr., who has yet to play a down for the Cardinals.
Who are the more underrated players on the roster?
We picked five players we feel like aren't getting enough love on the national landscape ahead of 2024. These are in no order:
WR Greg Dortch
Receivers are certainly getting love in the desert, as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson are expected to do some big things this season. Even new addition Zay Jones has expectations to come in and contribute right away.
It somehow feels like Greg Dortch always gets lost in the mix, though the speedy slot receiver has produced in nearly every opportunity approaching his first season as a full-time starter thanks to the departure of Rondale Moore.
"I feel like Dortch is unguardable. One-on-one, knowing where to be in the zones, he's got the nuance and savvy in him that you want in a receiver, and not everyone has that. It's not very common. If he were 6-3 he'd have been a top-five pick. That's what I think, because that's the type of football player he is," quarterback Kyler Murray told us earlier this offseason.
Dortch isn't the biggest name in the room, but he's a quality receiver who should see plenty of room to do what he does best in 2024.
S Jalen Thompson
Baker commands a lot of attention and rightfully so, but Jalen Thompson has floated under the league's radar for the last few years now.
Thompson does a lot of dirty work for the Cardinals that doesn't show up on the stat sheet - but even so, he still manages to put up quietly good numbers.
Thompson has missed just two games over the last three seasons. In that time period, he's registered at least 110 tackles in two of three seasons with eight of his nine career interceptions occuring in that span to pair with a whopping 24 pass deflections.
Thompson is an overall solid player and perhaps would get more love if he played on a different team.
RG Will Hernandez
On an offensive line where there wasn't much to write home about, the Cardinals got one of the best seasons out of Will Hernandez through his career in 2023. Hernandez - for an aggressive guard - got just one penalty on over 1,110 snaps played in 2023 and allowed just four sacks - tied for 20th in the league per PFF.
Analytics aside, Hernandez has molded himself as a model of consistency and a leader in Arizona's locker room.
"The way I see it, that word (voluntary) doesn't exist to me," Hernandez said at voluntary OTA's.
"This is an opportunity to work, and we want to work. Especially if we have a new guy on the right side I want to be spending as much time and getting as many reps as possible. I definitely see it as a necessity."
He's not the most popular name, but Hernandez is one of the best big men in Arizona.
LB Kyzir White
Why Kyzir White does not get national recognition, I do not know.
Kyzir White led the Cardinals last season with 90 tackles and nine TFL's. He also added two sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.
All of which is impressive, but even more so when you factor in White tore his biceps in Week 12 and missed the rest of the year.
"He's one of our leaders, one of our high performers, he runs the defense," Gannon said. "The value added, you can't put a price tag on it."
Simply put, White is one of the team's best players and also has earned the right to lead the defense alongside Budda Baker. A full season healthy will hopefully see his name in brighter lights.
QB Kyler Murray
Yeah, the $250.5 million quarterback is underrated. Let's talk about it.
The disrespect Murray's seen on the national level is simply wild. When healthy and upright, Murray holds potential to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game.
He's shaken all narratives previously placed on him after recovering from ACL surgery and being embraced from his new regime. With new and improved weapons around him, the Cardinals are hoping to see Murray play some of his best football yet.
That's not quite what's being talked about on the national level, however. Murray has been placed far too low in various quarterback rankings through the offseason.
In fairness, people want to see Murray return to his 2021 form before crowning him with anything. Which is fair - though other quarterbacks who have consistently failed to deliver in much better situations are continually talked about as some of the best in the league.
Murray himself ultimately holds the keys moving into 2024, and we'll eventually find out what he's made of.