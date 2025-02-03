What Browns, Cardinals Trade for Myles Garrett Could Look Like
One of the biggest names in the NFL is wanting a trade.
Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, former Defensive Player of the Year, wants out of Cleveland and is intent on contending for a Super Bowl ring. 31 teams should be calling the Browns for Garrett, and obviously the Arizona Cardinals should be in hot pursuit.
There is one problem here, and that's that the Cardinals are further away from contending for a championship than other willing teams like the Rams, Packers, or Chargers (in example). But, the Cards showed tons of growth this year and a few upgrades across the roster could get them into contention for winning the NFC West division and having a playoff shot.
Jonathan Gannon enters year three of his tenure and he needs to make a splash to show that he's still the right guy for the job. Acquiring Garrett would give the defensive mastermind the best pass rusher he's ever coached.
Garrett alone doesn't make Arizona a title contender, but their odds drastically increase and with the right offseason signings and draft selections, they could be closer than we think.
If the Cardinals decided to go all in for Garrett, I have somewhat of an idea of picks they could mortgage and even some players they could move. And by the end of the analysis, I have put my own trade package together.
Draft pick compensation
It starts with a minimum of two first round picks, but Cleveland could ask for three considering Garrett is a slam dunk first ballot Hall of Famer when he's finished. For now, we're rolling with two firsts, and some other picks.
The 16th overall pick in this upcoming draft is a good start. A pass rusher will almost certainly be available thanks to the depth and top-end talent present. Cleveland could use that mid-first round selection to grab Garrett's replacement.
A 2026 first will be critical here. The 2026 NFL Draft is projected to be a deeper class than this year, but also rich with quarterback talent. Cleveland is in need of a new signal caller with the Deshaun Watson experiment undoubtedly a failure.
The Browns could select one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, depending on who the Titans pass on with the top pick... or they could roll with what they have for one more season and put themselves in position for one of 2026's top prospects.
Up next are some day two, maybe even day three picks to add on as compensation. The picks will need to be rich to help sweeten the deal, unless Arizona is all in on sending three firsts.
Let's start with this upcoming draft. Arizona holds a minimal amount of picks, so I'd assume they'd like to invest more future capital rather than this year. But like we previously said, next year's class is perceived more favorably than this year, so maybe you would rather pay bigger this year.
I can see two possible scenarios here:
1. 2025 second (47th overall) and a 2026 third round pick
2. 2025 fourth round pick (114th overall) and a 2026 second round pick
At least, those would be my two preferred options.
You could part with high capital this year to lessen the blow for next year's draft... OR, you could try and maximize your ammo for this year and then give up a more valuable selection in 2026.
This decision will ultimately come down to how Monti Ossenfort values the next two draft classes. The one he likes more will more than likely affect the investment he makes into selling picks for one draft or the other.
Player compensation
A quick note here compared to the draft picks -- I DO NOT believe that all of these players will be moved. Rather, I believe they have the best chance to be moved.
Michael Wilson
Wilson has quickly become a fan favorite with Cardinals fans as the team's entrenched number two receiver. The former third round pick recorded 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year as the Robin to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Batman.
However, Wilson could be a bargaining piece in a trade for Garrett. The Stanford product still has two years remaining on his rookie contract and will be just 25 years old at the end of the month.
Jerry Jeudy topped 1,200 receiving yards and made the Pro Bowl with the Browns last season, but he needs a running mate. Wilson would be a cost effective option.
Darius Robinson
Could the Cardinals really consider moving one of last year's first round picks? Absolutely.
Robinson was the 27th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as a high-upside defensive lineman from Missouri. The most intriguing aspect of Robinson was his versatility to play outside or inside on the defensive. Unfortunately, Robinson struggled with injuries as a rookie, appearing in just six games and recording a single sack.
There shouldn't be a question of Robinson's talent and high-upside, but it's unlikely that Arizona could keep him around with a move for Garrett; at least, it wouldn't be easy. Swapping one defensive end for another younger and cheaper one is a very intriguing option to fancy the Browns.
Trey Benson
Nick Chubb is set to hit free agency after a terrific seven year stint with Cleveland. Chubb's last two seasons were marred by injuries, but prior to that he was running at a Hall of Fame level. The four-time Pro Bowler just turned 29 years old in December, too, so it makes too much sense to move on regardless of attachments to an all-timer.
Chubb's eventual departure leaves a large hole at running back, and the Browns have previously valued the position. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr are the only two backs on the roster and that's not nearly enough.
Arizona drafted Benson to be the eventual successor to James Conner, but Cleveland could have interest in adding a young and talented runner for cheap.
Final Offer For Myles Garrett
2025 first round pick (16th overall)
2025 third round pick (78th overall)
2026 first round pick
2026 third round pick
Michael Wilson (backup option -- Darius Robinson)
Two firsts is the bare minimum. It sucks to move a 2026 first, but you ARE acquiring a future Hall of Fame pass rusher. That's worth its weight in gold and more. Day two picks won't be cheap, but parting with multiple thirds can be done if the Cardinals include a player.
Between the three players highlighted, I think Wilson makes the most sense for Cleveland. Considering it's a deep draft class for edge rushers, the Browns may feel better about getting their guy at 16 or even trading up for someone.
If Cleveland is uninterested in Wilson, then I would offer Robinson. Parting ways with a first round pick after one season is far from ideal, but in the bigger picture you receive a drastic and proven upgrade -- even if the cost is significantly more.
Moving Benson only makes sense if that trade includes two players OR if the day two picks possess more value. Benson is a good, young player but I don't think he by himself holds enough value to carry the same weight as Wilson and Robinson do.
Compensation to acquire Garrett will be hefty, but any team serious about contending should be willing to pony up and give Cleveland whatever they want.