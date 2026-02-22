Insider: Cardinals Team to Watch for Breece Hall

As the Arizona Cardinals move into free agency, there's numerous avenues the club can take with a projected $39 million in cap space.

Edge rusher, offensive line and perhaps even quarterback are options for the Cardinals — though with new head coach Mike LaFleur in town, the market's top free agent presence makes sense according to ESPN New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini.

ESPN: Breece Hall is Fit for Cardinals

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets running back Breece Hall is set to be the top player at his position entering free agency.

Hall, set to turn 25 later this offseason, touted the rock under LaFleur when he was the team's offensive coordinator in 2022.

"Hall's explosive-run percentage dropped last season, as did his average speed (based on GPS tracking), yet he still managed to rush for a career-high 1,065 yards. Since 2022, he ranks 10th among running backs in scrimmage yards (5,040)," wrote Cimini.

"Key number: He'll be only 25, one of the reasons why he would be one of the most coveted free agents. The Arizona Cardinals, coached by former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, could be a potential suitor."

Hall is fresh off a 1,000-yard rushing season and is also a capable pass catcher coming out of the backfield.

Why Breece Hall Might Not Fit Cardinals Plans

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Yet there's a few things preventing this marriage from happening, mostly concerning financials.

Hall's estimated annual average on Spotrac is $10.4 million — which isn't top of the position money, though Arizona would be sinking several millions of dollars into a position that's still devauled across the league even with its recent resurgence.

And while James Conner is indeed a prime cut candidate in Arizona, he's still on the roster as of now — alongside Trey Benson.

In fairness, Benson has shown flashes through his first two years of play but still very much has the jury out on him.

Hall would be a fun addition, but with other prominent holes needed to plug along the roster (multiple spots along the offensive to pave holes for a running back), perhaps allocating that money to other places on the team makes more sense.

The Cardinals would do well to strengthen the trenches with their cap space, and while Hall is surely a talented player, perhaps he's not the best suitor to turn things around in the desert.