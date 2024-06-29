What Elijah Jones Brings to Cardinals
We're back into our rookie profile series for the Arizona Cardinals 2024 draft class, and the final third-round pick for the Cards in cornerback Elijah Jones is up next to slide under the microscope.
Jones is a player who has a ton, and I mean A TON, of playtime experience and was one of the most accomplished defensive backs in the draft after spending six years at Boston College.
Along with some ball production - all the above made him an easy target for Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.
In Jones, the Cardinals add more depth to their secondary that needed bodies, plus he has inside/outside versatility. There's no shortage of competition headed his way, however, but here's what we know about the new rookie.
Accomplishments
-Consensus three-star recruit in 2018 cycle (Top-75 athlete)
-All-ACC First-Team (2023)
-All-ACC Honorable Mention (2022)
-Tied Boston College record for career games played (60)
-Started 41 games
NFL Draft Profile
-Tons of playing experience with 60 career games played over six seasons
-Plus athlete with good size (6'2 and 185-lbs) and speed (4.44)
-Ball skills developed over last two seasons (seven interceptions, 21 pass deflections)
-Inside/Outside versatility
What The Tape Shows
When you spend six years in college playing football, the hope is that you have developed a keen sense for identifying plays and how to play your position at a high level. Jones checks those boxes off after playing 60 career games for the Eagles, a program record.
Jones looks like a pro in the way he reads route concepts whether in man or zone coverage. There's a great ability to stop and react to a receiver's breaks, however, there is some hip tightness which leads to slower processing.
Projected Role for 2024
Special teams. It starts with being able to contribute with special teams and this is where Jones will likely see most of his playing time.
The problem with Jones is that he profiles best as a nickel defender, but the Cardinals have a surplus of corners in a room full of youth. Jones will have a difficult time finding a starting role in his first pro season.