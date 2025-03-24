What Improved Pass Rush Could Mean For Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have already begun investing heavily in their pass rush and defensive line, dropping a pair of lucrative contracts to bring pass rusher Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson to the desert.
Assumedly, these moves raise the ceiling of the pass rush by a high amount. Bringing down the QB and creating TFLs is crucial to a successful defense.
But one of the biggest impacts that a more solidified and developed pass rush can have is on the secondary.
Yes, it's a no-brainer. Football 101. But I think the majority of fans (and media) across the NFL don't realize Arizona's group of DB's is a very talented young unit. It's seen all the time - mocking CB's to the Cardinals, proposing free agent signings or trades for talented DB's.
That doesn't mean the Cardinals couldn't - or won't - find a way to upgrade in that category. It would be foolish for GM Monti Ossenfort to intentionally turna blind eye to the CB market.
But what was apparent in 2024 was head coach Jonathan Gannon's prowess on full display. Known as a developer of DB's, perhaps even a CB whisperer, Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis were able to get a lot out of very little.
Or is it very little, after all?
Garrett Williams is elite, that much is known. He grades out among the NFL's best manning a tough slot assignment, he just hasn't been fully recognized for it yet.
Young corner Max Melton was solid in 2024, and showed signs of true development throughout the season. The same can be said for Starling Thomas V and Kei'Trel Clark.
Even veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting, who struggled in the early season, was able to find a rhythm as the year went on.
Of course, there's star safety Budda Baker, a stud in Jalen Thompson, and a rising young player who mirrors Baker's game in Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Is it the most name-brand group of DBs in the league? No. But with a pass rush that can prevent QBs from sitting in the pocket and waiting for their right read, these DBs' margin for error will widen by a significant amount.
And those errors continue to lessen anyway, with Gannon and Rallis' guidance. Even on days where on paper Arizona's secondary performed poorly, much of that can be traced back to a complete lack of disruption to the QB.
So while it's basic football knowledge that a good pass rush makes your secondary better, it's important to look at the talent on this Cardinals team.
If they can play that well (and they did) throughout 2024, with another year of development, and more pressure on opposing passers, the Cardinals might not be too far away from another era of the No Fly Zone.