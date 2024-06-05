What Isaiah Adams Brings to Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Another 2024 NFL Draft third round pick from the Arizona Cardinals, offensive lineman Isaiah Adams from Illinois finds himself up next on our rookie profile series.
Adams was a pick that received mixed reviews from fans and analysts given the raw nature of his game, but the athletic upside he possesses. On the surface, he looks the part. Fundamentally, there's work to be done.
Simply put, he won't be everyone's cup of tea. But beyond all of that is a player who could really become something special, and that's why we'll take a closer look at him here...
Accomplishments
Three-star JUCO transfer in 2022
Third-Team All-Big Ten (2023)
Team Captain in 2023
Started all 25 games played at nearly every position
NFL Draft Profile
Plenty of size at 6'4 and 315-lbs
Tons of position versatility displayed at Illinois -- Swing Tackle option for heavy sets
Very raw player
What The Tape Shows
On paper, Adams looks like the perfect offensive lineman thanks to his build and playing four different spots along the offensive line during his time with Illinois. To go along with the eye test, Adams has solid athleticism to match that makes him even more tantalizing.
With that being said, Adams is a project. There's a lot of cleanup needed in his sets between footwork and hand placement. The aggression is there from a mindset, but opposing pass rushers will eat him alive until he can really develop his form. There's overreaching and overcorrecting that he'll be prone to by veterans.
Projected Role for 2024
Adams will be best served in a developmental role for 2024. The Cardinals offensive line is littered with veterans who should be able to help Adams get his footing, literally and figuratively, in year one.
In reality, Adams will be best served getting a year to learn behind the scenes. With the right coaching and development, Adams could eventually become a very quality offensive lineman for the Cards. He passes the eye test, so next is playing up to that potential.