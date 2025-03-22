What Newest Free Agents Bring to Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals added a pair of low-profile free agents to the roster this past week. Though they did make big swings on a few impact defensive players, recent signings have been more of the depth nature.
The Cardinals signed OL Royce Newman and CB Jaylon Jones to one-year deals this week. So what do they bring to the desert?
OL Royce Newman
Newman was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, but only played a total of three snaps. Even in previous years, he served more of a depth role with the Green Bay Packers.
He hasn't played over 500 snaps in a season since 2021, where he graded out somewhat poorly. He profiles as more of a run blocker than a pass blocker, and is durable, but his calling card is versatility.
Unsurprisingly, that versatility is important to the Cardinals. While he doesn't figure to be a regular-season contributor, he has the capability of playing both tackle and guard. If the Cardinals need a swing OL, Newman can provide depth along the interior or as a tackle.
He's 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, and is still only 27 years old. Perhaps he emerges as a solid platoon player with some quality coaching and some high-end OL talent surrounding him in Arizona.
CB Jaylon Jones
Similarly, Jones only played 76 snaps with the Chicago Bears in 2024. He suffered a shoulder injury against the Cardinals, same team he now joins, and was limited to just eight games.
But Jones actually graded out somewhat solidly despite being such a small sample size. He's not exactly the most impactful player in the NFL, with zero career interceptions, but does bring a good blend of ball skill and athleticism.
The Cardinals continue to add to their CB unit, and it does appear that they're mostly invested in the young talent they have and developing them further, rather than targeting a higher-profile free agent.
Perhaps they still will, but for now, Jones appears to be strictly depth, but with upside in a very young core of secondary players.