What Rookie TE Brings to Cardinals
Tip Reiman is up next on our rookie profile series - and he's quite an interesting player. The Arizona Cardinals made Reiman, who famously said he does not believe in birds (as a joke), a third-round pick out of Illinois.
Some were confused by the selection given the breakout of Trey McBride last season as well as Reiman's inefficiency in the passing game. However, there is more than meets the eye here with Reiman.
With Reiman, the Cardinals added a physically imposing player who dominates as an in-line blocker. It's a very underrated aspect in today's NFL for tight ends, but Reiman checks that box with flying colors.
When looking at Reiman, it's fascinating to see such a willing and selfless player who values the team more than himself. You'll see in this profile why Reiman could catch eyes quickly.
Accomplishments
- Walk-On who eventually earned a scholarship -- Listed as a linebacker out of high school
- Team Captain in 2023
- Started 28 of 45 games
NFL Draft Profile
- Big size at 6'5 and 271-lbs
- Elite blocker in pass protection and the running game
- Highest-graded athlete at tight end at the NFL Scouting Combine
- Willingness to play fullback
What The Tape Shows
Reiman is far and away the best blocking tight end from the 2024 class. His massive size alone makes him a physically imposing player, but when you add in the elite athleticism that he possesses it makes him that much more terrifying. The play matches the eye test, too, as Reiman dominated both in run blocking and pass protecting as an in-line tight end.
There is tons of room for improvement as a receiver. Reiman recorded just 41 catches over four seasons with the Fighting Illini to go along with five touchdowns. There's also work to be done as a separator in his route running, as he gets blanketed easily and essentially erased from the passing game.
Projected Role for 2024
Believe it or not, Reiman can be a starter for the Cardinals in a flex role between fullback and an in-line tight end. I would not be surprised if Reiman were seeing the field on a very consistent basis for the Cards.
Of course, he'll have to earn his way onto the field and the best way to do that is on special teams. Reiman has said plenty of times that he's more than willing and happy to play special teams and that kind of mindset is what separates guys from each other.
Reiman will become a fan favorite early on with Cardinal fans.