What We Learned From Cardinals Thrashing Jets
This might be one the most surprising four week stretches in Arizona Cardinals history.
Even more so than a few years ago when Arizona started 7-0, very few fans, analysts, or possibly even those close to the team saw this coming.
Even if one was to see this coming, it would have been difficult to see the way this four-game win streak has come.
The latest win may be the magnum opus. Most fans hope not - but at least in this point in the season.
Here are several takeaways - and yes they are all positive. If you can find a major flaw in the way Arizona won this game, props to you.
Kyler Murray is comfortable
It could be the 17 straight completions. Maybe the two rushing touchdowns. Maybe it was throwing a beautiful touchdown pass mere plays after getting sacked so hard his helmet flew off.
Whatever evidence you need, Murray looked and played comfortable against one of the best (or at least at the beginning of the year) defenses in the league.
Murray had no issues doing what he wanted. Probably his "worst" thrown ball of the day still got to Trey McBride (who was wide open). Murray getting in rhythm with Drew Petzing's offense heading into the bye week is not only an exciting piece of news for Cardinals fans, but something most didn't think was possible a few short weeks ago.
Trey McBride is still the go-to receiver - and that's not a bad thing
Every time McBride touched the ball today, it was a big play. The aforementioned wide open catch. The big third down conversion with 10 mins left in the second, Arizona up 14-6, where he broke a tackle to pick up 17 yards instead of the four or so he should have.
He only had four catches, but every one of them seemed big (most fans will even forget he basically "dropped" a touchdown). He's a huge, physically and mentally, target for Kyler Murray.
And yes, I think this is not a bad thing for Marvin Harrison Jr..
The offense is finally where it was "supposed" to be
Before the season started, most analysts and fans alike could see Arizona putting up games like this somewhat regularly, mostly because most fans assumed they would have to with the defense.
Again, not to belabour the point, but a few short weeks ago, these kinds of games were in doubt.
Two weeks ago in Miami, it was the pass game. Last week it was the run game that destroyed the Bears. This week...how about both aspects clicking?
The scary thing about this offensive is that in the past two games, the statistics could have probably been even more gaudy (350 and 406 yards respectively) had the game not been in hand for both of the games' fourth quarters.
They are controlling things with the run game, as was the plan coming into the year, and keeping their defense off the field by staying in rhythm with easy throws for Murray (well mostly easy...).
It's crazy to think that we may not have even seen the best from this offense yet either.
Trey Benson and the other third rounders are coming along
Trey Benson has had a somewhat disappointing start to his season. Lumped in with the rest of the four third-round picks that Arizona had in Benson, Isaiah Adams, Tip Reiman and Elijah Jones, most Cardinals fans would say it was a disappointing round for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Maybe not so much anymore.
Benson was rated by some as the best running back in last years draft and appears to be finally fulfilling that promise. He lead the team with 62 yards rushing - with several long chunk plays in the second half that wore down the Jets.
There were some, including myself, that thought Michael Carter deserved more work. However, given the time and patience he deserved, Benson is proving that he's not on a good compliment to James Conner, but also a viable replacement. Some of his runs, with the broken tackles, and vision, looked very Conner-esque.
Adams and Reiman too, with each passing week and more playing time, continue to prove Ossenfort wise as they are valuable components of the unstoppable Cardinals run game. It's a huge lesson in patience for the critical fans - but also an exciting turn after a slow start to the season for these three.
Makes you wonder what Elijah Jones will do once he comes back, doesn't it?
Speaking of the Arizona secondary:
The Cardinals secondary was the most impressive component of the team.
It is beyond time to admit that the Cardinals secondary has been the most impressive part of this team, and perhaps the main fulcrum of their current momentum.
Yes, the defense as a whole has impressed but the past two weeks, but let's take a step back. Arizona has held two very good receiving corps (at least on paper) in check, despite injuries both weeks to a starter.
Budda Baker may be having the best season of his career, and that is saying something of a perennial pro bowler. He doesn't have the gaudy interception numbers one may expect from a safety, but his tackling is flawless, and he is constantly around the football. He has 7 tackles for loss on the season to go along with 100 total tackles and got his first sack Sunday - and a well deserved one to say the least.
He will challenge Ossenfort in the off-season to make a decision regarding his future.
One of the main reasons why is Dadrion Taylor-Demerson's play. Every time "Rabbit" is on the field, he makes his presence known. He tackles everyone in his sight, much like Baker, and has a nose for the football. He plays deep safety possibly better than anyone on the team - it's a shock he doesn't have an interception yet (he nearly had one in the end zone Sunday).
The transition from him to Jalen Thompson was seamless on Sunday and one of the main reasons they held Rodgers and company to a mere 151 yards passing.
And let's not forget the cornerbacks. Max Melton, Starling Thomas and Garrett Williams all made huge plays on Sunday. Even the much maligned Sean Murphy-Bunting was solid and a long with the other three kept everything in front of them. There was no deep pass, or lapse in coverage this week. No spectacular Garrett Wilson catch or Devontae Adams takeover game.
One cannot say enough about all of these players in the backend. The additions in free agency and the draft are clearly paying off.
Baron Browning was the right move
A somewhat minor takeaway from this game is that it seems that Browning was a solid move for this team, especially for a sixth-round pick. Will he be the 10+ sack player they need on this team to be a truly dominant defense? That remains to be seen.
But even in limited snaps, he made his presence felt, pressuring Aaron Rodgers multiple times and showing off an impressive spin move.
Right now the sum of the pass rush is greater than its parts. Heading into an offseason flush with cash, the Cardinals can, and likely will, add to the front 3 defensive lineman (...wait what's that? They have a first rounder that hasn't played yet? You don't say...) and to the group of pass rushers.
But if the last two games have shown nothing else, it's that the defense has taken a huge step forward from last year.
That's all most Cardinals fans would have asked for, and Browning will be a key part of that in the last stretch of the season.