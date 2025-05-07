What Was Cardinals Best, Worst Offseason Move?
Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has been busy to say the least throughout the course of the offseason. The Cardinals made significant additions in free agency, and brought in seven rookies in the NFL Draft.
Regardless of one's opinion of the players Arizona obtained, either via the draft or free agency, one thing was obvious: significant investments were made, both financially and with regard to draft capital.
Many of these moves emphasized improving the defensive side of the ball, and while significant resources of both money and draft capital were put into this year's bout of roster construction, many of the moves still felt safe or stable enough to feel comfortable with.
Encompassing all of Arizona's offseason to this point in time, including both free agency and the draft, here are Ossenfort's most- and least-valuable additions to the Cardinals' roster:
Best Move - Drafting CB Will Johnson 47th overall
Ossenfort's most valuable move is a slam-dunk. Yes, first-rounder Walter Nolen was an elite pickup, as was edge rusher Josh Sweat. But considering Johnson was a clear first-round talent, the fact that Ossenfort was able to snag him at 47th overall without a trade up is impressive.
This move is nearly infallible. In the worst-case scenario, Johnson's career is shortened by his injury and underperformance, but neither of those seem the most likely outcome. Even if that does happen, it's a lot easier to swallow that at pick 47 than at pick 16.
If Johnson does pan out to his full potential, the Cardinals will have a true CB1 that they didn't have to spend big money on or even use a first-round pick.
Obviously, it will depend on the outcome, but there's no denying the utter value of the pick and the caliber of player Johnson could be if he reaches his ceiling.
Worst Move - Re-signing WR Zay Jones (one year, $2.4 million)
It may not be an expensive deal, but this move didn't make sense at the time, and has nearly no projectable future value to this Cardinals team. Ossenfort brought back a WR that caught only eight passes for 84 yards in 2024 despite playing 11 games.
Jones was suspended for five games due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Without making too many assumptions, it's strange that Ossenfort would be keen to retain a player with an off-field concern of that nature.
But on top of that obvious reason, Jones brings very little to the table offensively. Granted, he didn't get much opportunity, but it feels like that $2.4 million could have gone to a different veteran free agent wideout, the likes of a Tyler Boyd or Elijah Moore (before the latter was signed).
Re-signing a non-productive WR to serve as the fourth option in a run-first, TE-heavy scheme suggests that Ossenfort isn't looking to provide Kyler Murray and Drew Petzing with any more receiving threats.
For a group that struggled mightily outside Trey McBride, that appears to be an irresponsible move from a roster-building perspective.
That's not to say the offense won't pan out, or that Ossenfort won't make another addition, but it does set a poor tone, and feels like an ultimate waste of money, even if the cost is relatively low.