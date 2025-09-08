Cardinals Fans React to Ugly Win vs Saints
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-0 after their Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
The Cardinals won in 20-13 fashion that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end - where Arizona nearly fumbled a double digit lead to Spencer Rattler and company.
Key word: Nearly.
The Cardinals pack their bags and head back to the desert with a win, and Arizona fans reacted to their team's first game of the year:
Arizona Cardinals Fans React to Win vs Saints
I asked on X for the Red Sea to give me your reactions to Week 1, and you guys delivered.
Steven O'Donnell: "Pretty rough opening game for the Cardinals. Thought the OL played poorly, especially IOL. Play calling got conservative in the second half. Young outside corners played well, pass rush did not get home enough rushing four. A win is a win though."
Carlos M: "I think its week 1, get the silly mistakes against these early opponents because if we are seeing these types of mistakes after week 3 then have issues. No need to overreact. Some positives. Some things to clean up. But overall a win is a win and we have to move on."
Tyler Meisterheim: "Ugly. O-line looked mid. Rushing 4 with no pressure and having the Zone D leave wide open spots 6-8 yards down the field was killing me. Especially the last 2 defensive drives. Could've easily lost that game. But... week 1. Improve and move on to Week 2."
RedSeaSZN: "We won. Marv looks better. Petzing had a great second quarter but quite possibly the worst second half. Kyler needs to learn to throw the ball away. Benson looks better. Literally anyone needs to be consistent rushing the passer."
AZSportsFan: "Petzing plays too scared. He let Kyler and the offense cook in the second quarter and look what happened. Then it’s back to playing for FGs and we barely eke out the win. Defensive game plan was solid. Let Rattler take everything underneath but ultimately held them to 13 points."
Erimus Sports: "Relieved to get the win but it should never have come down to the last play. Missed so many opportunities to put the game to bed. Two good TD drives in the first half and the D showed grit at the end, but were clunky throughout. A win is a win at the end of the day."
Sam Morgan: "Only 4 wins on the road under Gannon so getting by 5. take it and move on but needs to be a lot more before we even think playoffs."
Scott McEwen: "Thought there was things to be happy about and I know it’s week one but we have to be able to close games out. Second half offensively was poor."
SleeperCardinals: "It's hard to get a win in the NFL"
Michael Franke: "A lot to be desired but a win is a win. Won't beat playoff caliber teams if this is all we have though."