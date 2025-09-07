5 Instant Takeaways From Cardinals Week 1 Win
The Arizona Cardinals were clicking on multiple cylinders in today’s win over the New Orleans Saints. It was a bit of a slow start. But that changed quickly, with Arizona coming away with a win in the Superdome.
The Cardinals certainly avoided a scare, going home with a slight victory to emerge to 1-0 on the year.
Let’s take a look at some of the key takeaways in the Cardinals’ win over the Saints:
Strong Passing Game
It was a bit of a slow start offensively, with Kyler Murray making some questionable decisions, on top of having little time to throw the ball. But it didn’t take long for Drew Petzing to open up that playbook.
Murray got nine different players involved in the passing game, racking up 163 yards and two touchdowns in a strong performance. You could certainly make an argument that Murray is the most disrespected quarterback in the NFL. Meaning, he gets more hate than he really should.
This was a game that should have been won, and it was.
Offensive Playcalling
This one goes hand-in-hand with the first point. Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing is a big reason why the Cardinals offense was so successful today. Now, you could look at the score and think, why wasn’t this a blowout.
But, they were consistent for much of this game. The run game was physical. The passing game had limited drops. Things were just clicking on all cylinders of the offense in this one.
It’s Week 1, but this was a solid offensive performance for the Cardinals.
Secondary Stepped Up
The Cardinals have been dealing with injuries in some key areas on their defense. Rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen was out with a calf injury, just like what second-year defensive tackle Darius Robinson dealt with last season.
But, today’s round of applause goes to the secondary. Sean Murphy-Bunting is out for the season with a knee injury, though Will Johnson and Max Melton didn’t allow the Saints' receivers in the endzone once while Budda Baker came up with a big 3rd down stop in the final seconds of the game.
Run Defense Shines
Spencer Rattler looked seemingly well today. But, the run defense stepped up, holding the Saints to just over 100 yards. Alvin Kamara was the Saints’ leading rusher, with only 45 yards on the ground. The Cardinals have certainly dealt with the injury plague on their defensive line. But, they still held their own ground, with some big stops in the second half of the game.
Inconsistent Pass Protection
Kyler Murray had a solid performance in today’s win over the Saints. But, he wasn’t getting the best protection at times throughout the game. He was sacked five times. This is a young offensive line. The offense still had some strong moments. But, Murray is going to need stronger protection moving forward in the coming weeks.
Overall, it’s easy to have those Week 1 overreactions. Sure, this was a game the Cardinals had no excuses to lose against the Saints. The Cardinals will have their first home game of the season next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.