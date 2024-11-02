Three Bold Predictions for Bears vs Cardinals
It's a two-game winning streak for the Arizona Cardinals and the team and its fans are feeling like they're on top of the world. Fresh off a road win over the Dolphins, Arizona is back home and set to host Caleb Williams and the Bears.
Like the Cardinals, Chicago has had highs and lows this year at 4-3, but control their own destiny. Despite obvious flaws, the Bears continue to play good football and win games or at least keep them close. They're also fresh off one of the most heartbreaking losses in recent memory after the Commanders beat them on a Hail Mary.
With Chicago looking to get back into the win column and Arizona aiming to keep their winning ways alive, we could be set for a fun game on Sunday.
Here are three bold predictions I have for the game.
Caleb Williams gets back on track
Williams has been up-and-down in his rookie season, which should surprise no one even as the number one overall pick. Williams tossed four touchdowns in week six against the Jaguars, but followed it up with a stinker against the Commanders last week fresh off a bye completing barely 40% of his passes. It shouldn't be a surprise to see him have peaks and valleys.
Following such a poor performance, I imagine Williams will be set on a bounce back to get back into the good graces of fans. The Cardinals' defense is far from elite, probably closer to a speed bump, and the Bears have enough weapons to attack the unit.
Chicago's offense hasn't been consistent even outside of Williams, but one would think that all of the weapons will get in sync eventually. I'm not sure that Chicago ges nuclear on offense, but I do anticipate Williams to have a bounce back game and play quality football.
Jaylon Johnson gives MHJ the clamps... but Michael Wilson steps up
The Bears' secondary has been sticky this season, allowing just 199 passing YPG as a team and just five touchdown passes against seven interceptions. A big reason why has been Jaylon Johnson, who has become one of the premier shutdown corners in the NFL.
It's unlikely that an average Cardinals passing offense will take advantage of one of the league's better pass defenses, and it's even less likely that Harrison, who's been hot and cold all season, will find ways to beat Johnson consistently.
Chicago has more than just Johnson back there though. Kyler Gordon is an ace nickel corner and Tyrique Stevenson has carried his weight. With safety Kevin Byard patrolling the backend, it's no surprise that Chicago has been a good pass defense.
That being said, Kyler Murray remains Kyler Murray and he'll still find a way to move the ball through the air, even if it's not at an elite level. Harrison is going to draw a lot of attention, and Trey McBride will have his hands full with a good linebacking core. That's why I believe that Wilson could have a good day.
I won't go as far as to predict 100 yards and multiple touchdowns, but I'll say that Wilson leads the team in yards and becomes Murray's go-to option this week. His matchups are much better than Harrison's, even if it's not by a ton. Wilson is going to be WR1 this week.
James Conner dominates the ground game
Chicago has a good pass defense and an average run defense, allowing 120 YPG on the ground along with a whopping 4.7 YPC. And while the Bears have surrendered only one 100-yard individual rushing yard performance this season (Jonathan Taylor in week three), they have given up several quality days to other good running backs and some average backs, as well.
The Bears will have their hands full against one of the better rushing teams in the NFL in the Cardinals, who average 141.8 rushing YPG plus an elite 5.2 YPC, tied for second-best in the league. If I'm a Bears fan, I'm definitely thinking, "Uh oh" about my defense's chances to slow down the Cards run game.
Arizona's ground game is led by James Conner, who is having another good season, as he's on pace for nearly 1,200 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. With three 100-yard outings this season, Conner feels primed for a good game and certainly a bounce back performance after averaging 2.7 YPC last week against the Dolphins.
If the Cardinals are to win this game, they'll need to lean on Conner. If/when they do, he'll pound the rock, help control the clock, and can will the Cardinals to their third-straight win.