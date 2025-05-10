Cardinals Got Future Starter in Day 3 Pick
The Arizona Cardinals didn’t necessarily need to add a linebacker during the 2024 NFL Draft, but it didn’t stop them from selecting Cody Simon. The longtime Ohio State standout got a full-time opportunity to shine last season and didn’t disappoint within All-Big Ten Conference season.
Simon played with an edge in his final collegiate season and as a player after serving in a reserve/heavy rotational roll. He would go on to lead the Buckeyes to a CFP National Championship win and even walked away with the game’s defensive MVP award.
There’s plenty to like here with Simon, who has aged like a fine wine in Columbus after choosing to stick it out with the program instead of entering the transfer portal. Now that he’s in the pros, he has a chance to get even better.
We know how Arizona feels about the linebacker position, but perhaps Simon can change that narrative a bit and force the Cardinals into committing to a guy full-time.
What Cardinals Got in Cody Simon
Accomplishments
- Four-Star recruit in 2020 high school class
- National Champion (2024)
- National Championship Defensive MVP (2023)
- Rose Bowl Defensive MVP (2024)
- First-Team All-Big Ten (2024)
- 57 career games played
2025 NFL Draft Profile
- Ideal build for modern linebacker (6'2, 229 lbs)
- Tons of playing experience as a reserve, rotational piece, and starter
- Commands the defense
- Good run defender
- Needs improvement in pass coverage
What the tape shows
Simon is clearly a player who was given the time of day to develop. By the time he was a full-time starter and leader of the defense last season, you could see all of the work he put in on and off the field finally pay off.
The veteran Ohio State linebacker operates in the middle of the field with confidence and can set up his teammates to complete their assignments. Simon is also an aggressive run defender who can move up and down the field and get to the ball carrier quickly and efficiently.
One area where Simon struggled was pass coverage, and he’ll need to do some polishing in that department.
But as a whole, Simon has shown enough to prove he deserves a spot on the field and not just as a role player. With next level coaching, he will be able to unlock his best possible self.
Role for 2025
Predicting a role for Simon in year one for Arizona isn’t as cut and dry as you would prefer. The team loves to rotate their linebackers, and there isn’t one guy in the room who should command a lion’s share of snaps.
This opens up a perfect opportunity for Simon to get on the field right away. However, it is a double edge sword as it will be hard for Simon to stay on the field, too.
The best chance for Simon to get on the field as often as he would like? He should put his focus into being a great special team player. It’s an easy opportunity for a player of his caliber and once he’s earned the trust of the coaching staff, he will find more playing time on defense.
I think Simon will one day be a full-time starter at linebacker for the Cardinals, but it could take a little bit longer than we may prefer.