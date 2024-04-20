Cardinals WR Named Most Underrated in NFL
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch is the most underrated wideout in the league, according to a former teammate.
On the most recent episode of Pocket Presence, Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquise Brown was asked to name his list of top receivers across the league.
After throwing out names such as Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson, the conversation shifted to more underrated receivers in the NFL:
"Greg Dortch. Greg Dortch is probably No. 1 on that list. For sure," said Brown, who played with Dortch after arriving in Arizona via trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
Host Kurt Benkert - who played quarterback in the NFL for five seasons - previously played with Dortch on Atlanta's practice squad and added:
"I was with the Falcons and he was on the practice squad with me. This was maybe 2019, 2020. And we were just, like, eating. And I'm like, 'There's no way this dude should not be playing on Sundays' - just stuck on practice squad. And then you fast forward three-four years later and he's just balling on Sundays. I don't know if he got a new contract or not - but he's balling."
Dortch hasn't officially inked a standard contract for the Cardinals, though he did sign his tender as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, keeping him in Arizona for one more season. With Rondale Moore now out of the picture, Dortch projects to be the starting slot receiver in the desert.
Historically, Dortch has taken full advantage of his opportunities when plugged into the offense. 2024 could be a big year for the Wake Forest product.
Arizona is also favored to draft a receiver early in the 2024 NFL Draft, where they have two first-round selections and six total picks in the first three rounds. The three-day event begins on April 25.