WATCH: Kyler Murray Reacts to Cardinals Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and their fans are quite happy to see Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. land in the desert.
Nobody may be more excited than quarterback Kyler Murray, however.
Murray posted the following reaction video (peep his throwback Anquan Boldin jersey) on Twitter/X:
Immediately after the pick, Murray posted a short message for his new receiver:
Harrison didn't take too long to respond:
In a short conference call with local media after his selection, Harrison said he's looking forward to making life easy for his new quarterback:
"Kyler's awesome, man. You look at his record from high school - He's always won, and that's the kind of guy that's want to play with. He's just so dynamic as a quarterback and I just want to go in there and make his job easy as much as I can," said Harrison, who also added how amped he was to land in Arizona.
"I could not be more excited to be an Arizona Cardinal, really. I'm super excited to get the work and that's really where my mind's at right now."
Shortly before the draft, Murray posted the following tweet with some intrigue:
In a previous interview, Murray told FOX he knew who he wanted the organization to draft.
"I’m just excited. I know [GM] Monti [Ossenfort] and JG [Jonathan Gannon] are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team," he said.
"Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens."
It looks like he got his wish.