Analyst: Cardinals Must 'Seriously' Consider Budda Baker Trade
ARIZONA -- Another offseason for the Arizona Cardinals has seen more trade speculation around star safety Budda Baker.
This is nothing new, as Baker's trade request last year dominated headlines until the Cardinals re-worked his contract to ensure he received guaranteed money in 2023.
Yet they didn't add any extra years to his deal - and as of now - Baker is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season.
Many believe the Cardinals should explore trade options surrounding the All-Pro safety, and that extends to Bleacher Report, who chose Baker as Arizona's candidate for a player they should consider trading.
"Baker had another fine season, making his sixth Pro Bowl despite missing five games. But the rumors that he could be traded never went away, and as soon as last season ended, they ramped up again," wrote Gary Davenport.
"Now, Baker is headed into the final year of a contract that will pay him $14.6 million in 2024. In Jalen Thompson, the Redbirds have another high-end safety. Arizona also drafted Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in the fourth round of this year's draft.
"The realities are this. As good as Baker may be, he's not going to make the Cardinals contenders in 2024. After this season, he's probably a goner.
"Arizona may have to eat some of his salary, but a contender hit by an injury in camp might be willing to part with a Day 2 pick in 2025 to get Baker this summer.
"That's as well as the Cardinals would do with a compensatory selection. So, if that offer comes, Monti Ossenfort has to seriously consider it."
Baker has appeared in all voluntary OTA sessions and workouts despite being in the final year of his deal.
The Cardinals have been very adamant Baker is a player they want on the roster as their rebuilding efforts continue. While the possibility of Baker leaving after 2024 certainly exists, it's tough to see Arizona parting with the heart and soul of their defense this late in the offseason.